LEISURELY SUNDAY EVENING: The summer heat is still raging, so that means Creative Greensboro’s MUSEP concert series is, too. Head down to Keeley Park on Sunday, Aug. 13 for a free performance by world/bluegrass band Banjo Earth and Friends. Bring a chair, blanket or picnic for the 6 p.m. show, and visit creativegreensboro.com for any weather-related updates.