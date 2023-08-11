LEISURELY SUNDAY EVENING: The summer heat is still raging, so that means Creative Greensboro’s MUSEP concert series is, too. Head down to Keeley Park on Sunday, Aug. 13 for a free performance by world/bluegrass band Banjo Earth and Friends. Bring a chair, blanket or picnic for the 6 p.m. show, and visit creativegreensboro.com for any weather-related updates.
Tags
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Cooper Sullivan
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today