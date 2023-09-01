BLUEGRASS PARADISE: What better place to enjoy a bluegrass festival than an actual bluegrass camp? Camp Springs Bluegrass Park hosts its Labor Day Bluegrass Festival Friday through Sunday in Elon. Acts include The Grascals, Junior Smith, Billy Smith & the Tennessee Plow Cleaners, Buttermilk Creek, and Starlett and Big John. Tickets are $40 a day, and camping is $100 a night.