IN THE VEIN OF COLTRANE: If you’re looking for jazz and blues, look no further than the 12th Annual John Coltrane International Jazz and Blues Festival on Saturday and Sunday in High Point. Saturday's lineup includes Dave Koz, Samara Joy, Norman Born, Chucho Valdes, Candy Dulfer, Eric Darius, Maysa, Mr. Sipp and Coltrane Youth Jazz Workshop. On Sunday, it's Keb’ Mo’, Terri Lyne Carrington, Yellowjackets, Matthew Whitaker and UNCG Spartan Jazz Collective. It’s at 1841 Eastchester Drive. General admission is $80 each day ($65 military and $25 for K-12 and college students) or $135 for a 2-day pass ($99 military, $50 students).