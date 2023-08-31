IN THE VEIN OF COLTRANE: If you’re looking for jazz and blues, look no further than the 12th Annual John Coltrane International Jazz and Blues Festival on Saturday and Sunday in High Point. Saturday's lineup includes Dave Koz, Samara Joy, Norman Born, Chucho Valdes, Candy Dulfer, Eric Darius, Maysa, Mr. Sipp and Coltrane Youth Jazz Workshop. On Sunday, it's Keb’ Mo’, Terri Lyne Carrington, Yellowjackets, Matthew Whitaker and UNCG Spartan Jazz Collective. It’s at 1841 Eastchester Drive. General admission is $80 each day ($65 military and $25 for K-12 and college students) or $135 for a 2-day pass ($99 military, $50 students).
Related to this story
Most Popular
Virginia singer Oliver Anthony posted a lengthy Facebook post on Thursday for the first time since his song “Rich Men North of Richmond” racke…
START EARLY, STAY LATE: The N.C. Late Night Music Festival starts at 7 p.m. Saturday, but don’t worry, with more than five acts on the bill, i…
Oliver Anthony beat out Taylor Swift, Morgan Wallen, Luke Combs and Olivia Rodrigo to nab the top spot.
Farmville's Oliver Anthony exploded onto the music scene earlier this month with his viral hit “Rich Men North of Richmond.”