BUTTERFLY HOLIDAY: If a butterfly hike sounds like your jam, head out to Hanging Rock State Park on Monday morning. Hike through tall grass while learning about the life cycle and migration patterns of the monarch butterfly. You’ll also learn how to set up a backyard butterfly habitat. The hike starts at the park’s mountain biking access and runs from 9 to 10 a.m. To register, send an email to rebecca.browder@ncparks.gov