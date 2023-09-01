BUTTERFLY HOLIDAY: If a butterfly hike sounds like your jam, head out to Hanging Rock State Park on Monday morning. Hike through tall grass while learning about the life cycle and migration patterns of the monarch butterfly. You’ll also learn how to set up a backyard butterfly habitat. The hike starts at the park’s mountain biking access and runs from 9 to 10 a.m. To register, send an email to rebecca.browder@ncparks.gov
top story editor's pick
Start Labor Day with a hike that celebrates this species of butterfly
Related to this story
Most Popular
START EARLY, STAY LATE: The N.C. Late Night Music Festival starts at 7 p.m. Saturday, but don’t worry, with more than five acts on the bill, i…
IN THE VEIN OF COLTRANE: If you’re looking for jazz and blues, look no further than the 12th Annual John Coltrane International Jazz and Blues…
Virginia singer Oliver Anthony posted a lengthy Facebook post on Thursday for the first time since his song “Rich Men North of Richmond” racke…
Which band is the final Downtown Summer concert in Winston-Salem paying tribute to? Hint: Such a lovely place, such a lovely face.
GOODBYE, SUMMER MUSIC: Winston-Salem hosts its final Downtown Summer Music Series concert of the year. The Vagabond Saints’ Society will be pa…
Oliver Anthony beat out Taylor Swift, Morgan Wallen, Luke Combs and Olivia Rodrigo to nab the top spot.