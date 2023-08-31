START EARLY, STAY LATE: The N.C. Late Night Music Festival starts at 7 p.m. Saturday, but don’t worry, with more than five acts on the bill, it’s going to run late and live up to its name. Performers include City Girls, G Herbo, Young Nudy, Kali and Rich Homie Quan. It’s at Greensboro Coliseum, and tickets start around $40.