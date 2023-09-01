GOODBYE, SUMMER MUSIC: Winston-Salem hosts its final Downtown Summer Music Series concert of the year. The Vagabond Saints’ Society will be paying tribute to The Eagles in front of Foothills Brewing, 638 W. Fourth St., from 7-10 p.m. Saturday. It’s free!
