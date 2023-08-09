BIG STRETCH: Looking for a way to get active but beat the heat indoors? Check out free Weekly Pilates Classes put on by Greensboro Parks & Recreation at the Smith Senior Center and Trotter Active Adult Center each weekday. Classes are for those 18 and older but are completely free and require no registration. For more information, visit Greensboro Parks & Recreation on Facebook.
