COLLECTOR'S PARADISE: There won't be any baseball players at Truist Stadium in Winston-Salem this Saturday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., but there will be a bunch of baseball cards. Future Pow Productions is hosting a trading card convention for Pokemon, sports, Funko Pops and many more collectables. Entry is $5 with kids ages 13 and under getting in for free. For more information, visit powcardshows.com.
Here's where you can expand your baseball and Pokemon trading card collection in the Triad this weekend
