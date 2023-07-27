COLLECTOR'S PARADISE: There won't be any baseball players at Truist Stadium in Winston-Salem this Saturday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., but there will be a bunch of baseball cards. Future Pow Productions is hosting a trading card convention for Pokemon, sports, Funko Pops and many more collectables. Entry is $5 with kids ages 13 and under getting in for free. For more information, visit powcardshows.com.