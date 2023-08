CATCH IT WHILE YOU CAN!: Been meaning to catch a local minor league baseball game this summer? Well, time is running out. The Greensboro Grasshoppers and Winston-Salem Dash are each playing in their respective cities through Sunday, and then after that, each team has exactly six home games remaining this season. Games start at 7 p.m. in Winston-Salem and 6:30 in Greensboro on Wednesday through Saturday, with Sunday games in each city starting at 2 p.m.