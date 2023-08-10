BOOKWORM BONANZA: The Historic Brookstown Inn in Winston-Salem is prepared to get hot and steamy this weekend as they host the second annual Romance in the Carolinas event. The book signing and networking function of romance novelists and romance readers will happen on Friday and Saturday. Tickets for the event are still on sale, starting at $15. For more information, visit Romance in the Carolinas on Facebook.
Celebrate the romance novel at this historic Winston-Salem inn
