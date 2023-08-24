LAST MUSEP: Blandwood Mansion is the home of the summer’s final MUSEP concert. This week’s free show features the world beat sounds of Africa Unplugged, from 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday. Bring your own refreshments or pick up something from Taco Bros or Boho Berries. Blandwood is at 447 W. Washington Street in Greensboro.
top story editor's pick
Say goodbye to summer with the season's last MUSEP concert. Here's who, where and when.
Related to this story
Most Popular
Virginia singer Oliver Anthony posted a lengthy Facebook post on Thursday for the first time since his song “Rich Men North of Richmond” racke…
BOOGIE AT SUNDOWN!: City Sunsets, the summer downtown summer concert series, continues Saturday at 7 p.m. with the Awen Family Band, a boogie …
Oliver Anthony beat out Taylor Swift, Morgan Wallen, Luke Combs and Olivia Rodrigo to nab the top spot.
Among the movies included are "Gran Turismo: Based on a True Story, Retribution," "The Hill," "Barbie" and "Oppenheimer."