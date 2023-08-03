SUMMER OF SOUL: In the mood for some of that Motown Soul in the Piedmont Triad? Head on down to High Point City Lake Park in Jamestown on Friday at 6 p.m. Bring a chair, blanket or picnic, and get ready for Carolina Soul Band’s free Friday night performance. For more information or weather-related updates, call 336-889-2787.
