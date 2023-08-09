SIT DOWN FOR STANDUP: Hasan Minhaj, of Netflix’s Patriot Act and Comedy Central’s The Daily Show, is in the Triad for a special three-night performance. Shows run from Thursday to Saturday at the HanesBrands Theatre in downtown Winston-Salem. Tickets are still available for some shows, however, they are going fast. Tickets start at $54 and can be purchased at intothearts.org.
Tags
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Cooper Sullivan
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today