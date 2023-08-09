SIT DOWN FOR STANDUP: Hasan Minhaj, of Netflix’s Patriot Act and Comedy Central’s The Daily Show, is in the Triad for a special three-night performance. Shows run from Thursday to Saturday at the HanesBrands Theatre in downtown Winston-Salem. Tickets are still available for some shows, however, they are going fast. Tickets start at $54 and can be purchased at intothearts.org.