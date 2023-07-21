LIGHTS, CAMERA, ACTION: It's a'me, the Mario Movie! Head down to Hester Park on Saturday evening for a free public screening of "The Super Mario Bros. Movie." Good for the whole family, so bring a blanket, lawn chairs and an appetite as the Greensboro Police Department will offer complimentary food from the grill. The movie begins at 8 p.m. For more information, visit greensboro-nc.gov.