Starting on Sept. 1, the Steven Tanger Center for the Performing Arts will be a cashless venue.

This includes the sale of concessions, merchandise, tickets, or parking fees.

Credit or debit cards will be the required form of payment for all sales with two exceptions: Tanger Center gift cards can also be used to purchase tickets; and Apple Pay can also be used to purchase concessions, merchandise or parking.

The Monday afternoon announcement comes in the middle of a nationwide cashless transaction trend, boosted by pandemic purchasing habits. A 2022 study from the Pew Research Center found that 41% of Americans make all of their typical week’s purchases in a cashless transaction — a 17% increase from 2015 and a 12% increase from 2018.

“I do think that you’re going to continue to see an increase in cashless transactions overall,” said Roger Beahm, a marketing professor of practice at the Wake Forest School of Business. “It’s a function of technology, it’s a function of customer comfort, and as the younger generation continues to move into the older age range, it will continue to carry forward.”

Stadiums and entertainment venues are some of the main businesses making the switch from cash-accepting to cash-denying. Charlotte’s Spectrum Center and Bank of America Stadium, Raleigh’s PNC Arena as well as Greensboro’s Wet’n Wild Emerald Pointe are some of the North Carolina venues that have already made the transition.

On their website, the Tanger Center cited reduced wait times in line for customers and the live entertainment industry’s trend as reason to become cashless.

The Tanger Center is the first Greensboro Coliseum Complex venue to become cashless. The 14-venue complex includes the Greensboro Coliseum, the White Oak Amphitheatre, the Novant Health Fieldhouse and Winston-Salem’s LJVM Coliseum and Allegacy Stadium.

According to Andrew Brown, director of public relations and communications for the Greensboro Coliseum Complex, “there are not currently any plans to go cashless at the Coliseum Complex.”

Beahm says there are plenty of positives for a cashless model. It provides a quick and convenient transaction, increased safety with less of a need to have large bills in a wallet or register and a decreased likelihood of either party being shortchanged by the other. For the businesses, the quicker transaction time allows for the possibility of more transactions and in turn a higher revenue flow.

While financial equity could increase for businesses who make the switch, equity of opportunity is not increased.

“It’s important, obviously, that everybody have an opportunity to be able to buy things that they want,” Beahm said. “And not everybody has a bank account, not everybody has credit cards, not everybody has wireless pay. You want to be equitable and it’s clear that different jurisdictions are looking at this and making those decisions.”

House Bill 20, or the “Cash Commitment Act”, currently sits in the NC State Senate after passing through the State House of Representatives. If passed and signed by Gov. Roy Cooper, retail businesses and health care providers would not be allowed to refuse cash payments. There are a few exceptions to the bill, including any venue that hosts professional athletic activities.

But as of now, individual businesses are still at their own discretion of whether or not they will accept cash.

“I think the businesses have been thoughtful enough to understand the needs and wants of their customers and of their guests, and really make those decisions based on how they perceive their guests’ needs will be satisfied,” Beahm said. “I think that has to continue to drive any business decision. The minute a business puts its own needs and wants ahead of its customers is probably the time that the business is going to start seeing a decline in its customer base.”