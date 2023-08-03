WIDE OPEN SPACES: Unfortunately, due to illness, The Chicks had to postpone three stops on their 2023 World Tour, including Greensboro. Luckily, the country music super-trio has rescheduled their Greensboro Coliseum performance for Tuesday at 7:30 p.m. Wild Rivers still will open for The Chicks. Tickets for the show are available online and start at $39.