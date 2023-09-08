IT’S THE CONNELLS, I SWEAR: Long after R.E.M. called it quits, the Connells and their jangly guitars are going strong and play the Ramkat in Winston-Salem at 8 p.m. Friday. The Raleigh alt-rock band is best known for its song “’74-’75” (check out the cool video online), which was actually No. 1 in Norway and Sweden. General admission tickets are $25. The opening act is Them Pants.