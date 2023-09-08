GOOD MUSIC FOR A GOOD CAUSE: The eighth annual Festival for the Homeless kicks off in Winston-Salem’s Gateway Commons Park on Saturday from 2 to 6 p.m. There will be music and entertainment for everyone, including The Big 4 Choir, the Claptones and Uncle Watson’s Widow. Food, clothing and free haircuts will be available for the homeless.
The food and free haircuts are for the homeless but the entertainment is for everybody
