COMMUNITY THEATRE: Starting this Thursday, the Camel City Playhouse in Winston-Salem is putting on their latest show, "I Love You, You're Perfect, Now Change," a comedic musical about modern love. Showtimes are 7 p.m. Thursday-Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday through July 30. Tickets can be purchased online for $20. For more information, visit camelcityplayhouse.com.