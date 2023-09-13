THURSDAY

23-24 Bryan Series—Sully Sullenberger: 7:30 p.m., Tanger Center, 300 N. Elm St., Greensboro. With Guilford College. TangerCenter.com or CustomerCare@TangerCenter.com.

Central Carolina Fair: Through Sept. 17, Greensboro Coliseum Complex parking lot. Times and promotions vary by day. Regular admission, $6. Children less than 42”, free. Unlimited ride wristband—$30. Sept. 13-14: $1 admission, $1 per ride, $1 select food items and $1 parking. Everyone’s a Kid, Sept. 16—from 11 a.m.- 3 p.m., everyone pays one price, $15 admission and unlimited ride wristband (ride band valid until 5 p.m.). greensborocoliseum. com/fair.

Andrew Ripp’s Big Feelings Tour: 7 p.m., St. Marks Community Church, 1230 St. Marks Church Rd., Burlington. With guests Blessing Offor and Rachael Lampa. $26-$130. 855-484-1991 or www.itickets.com.

Community Resource Fair: 10 a.m.-1 p.m., The Women’s Resource Center of Greensboro, 628 Summit Ave., Greensboro. Local service agencies offer information about their programs and services. 336-275-6090.

Ogburn Yates Jr. Discusses His Newly-published Autobiography, “Trust Is Essential ... for People of Faith: 6:30 p.m., Asheboro Public Library, 201 Worth St. Free. 336-318-6803.

FRIDAY

Koe Wetzel with Giovannie and The Hired Guns and Bones Owens: 7:30 p.m., Greensboro Coliseum, 1921 W. Gate City Blvd., Greensboro. Tickets start at $36, plus applicable fees. Tickets available at Ticketmaster.com or Coliseum Box Office.

High Point Music Festival: Doors open at 4 p.m. Sept. 15 and at 2 p.m. Sept. 16, 275 N. Elm St., High Point. Seven bands will perform at Stock + Grain. Two-day pass, $25. ziggys.space@gmail.com or https://ziggys.space/events/.

Food Truck Festival: 11 a.m.-7 p.m., corner of South Eugene and West Washington Streets, Greensboro. Greensboro Police Department celebrates Hispanic Cultural Month. 336-373-2636.

The Addams Family Musical: 7:30 p.m. Sept. 15-16 and Sept. 22-23 and 2 p.m. Sept. 17, Sept. 24, Winston-Salem Theatre Alliance, 650 W. 6th St., Winston-Salem. $19-$21. www.theatrealliance.ws/box_office/.

Opening Reception for LATITUDES in Afro-Latinx Art: 6 p.m., African American Atelier Gallery, Greensboro Cultural Center, 200 N. Davie St. With Casa Azul of Greensboro. 336-285-1529.

Juniper Level’s NC Pollinator Plant Festival & Fall Open Garden: 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Sept. 15-16 and Sept. 22-23 and 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Sept. 17 and Sept. 24, 9241 Sauls Road, Raleigh. https://jlbg.org/.

Guilford County Native American Pow Wow: 5-8 p.m. Sept. 15, 10 a.m.-9 p.m. Sept. 16, 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Sept. 17, Jaycee Park, 3802 Jaycee Park Drive, Greensboro. $0-25. Features hundreds of Native American dancers and drummers, traditional food and arts vendors. Register on Eventbrite.com. Free parking. Bring seating. GuilfordNative.com.

Salem Bach Festival: 7:30 p.m., Augsburg Lutheran Church, 845 W. 5th St., Winston-Salem; 7:30 p.m. Sept. 16, Watson Hall—UNCSA, 1533 S. Main St., Winston-Salem; and 3 p.m. Sept. 17, Moravian Church, 529 S. Church St., Winston-Salem. Collaboration between Home Moravian Church and Augsburg Lutheran Church. www.salembachfestival.com/2023-festival.

Friday Night Bluegrass: 7 p.m., Sunset Theatre, 234 Sunset Ave., Asheboro. River Ridge performs. $8-$10. www.SunsetTheatre.org or 336-626-1240.

Gateway Gallery Opening: 5-7 p.m., 1006 S. Marshall St., Winston-Salem. Will feature gifts, works of original art, fine crafts, jewelry, photography and more. Guest artists include Mark Little and Marlene Kuser. Refreshments provided by the Enrichment Center’s culinary arts class and live performance by The Enrichment Center Rock Band. 336-837-6826 or www.enrichmentarc.org.

NC Outstanding Combat Female Veterans Award Ceremony: 11 a.m.-2 p.m., High Point Elk Lodge 1155, 700 Old Mill Road. Will recognize military and post-war accomplishments of local combat female veterans. A Round of Applause is the theme. 336-995-1406.

SATURDAY

Burlington Animal Services Hosts Family Fun Day and Open House: 10 a.m.-4 p.m., 221 Stone Quarry Road, Burlington. Fun activities, food, a live radio broadcast and fee-waived pet adoptions for cats and dogs. www.burlingtonnc.gov/pets.

49th Annual Day in the Park Festival: 11 a.m.-4 p.m., City Lake Park, 602 W. Main St., Jamestown. With High Point Arts Council. Live entertainment all day, multiple food trucks, children’s activities, folklife exhibitions, arts themed activities, more than 30 artists and crafters. Also, Village Fair at Mendenhall Homeplace across the street with the High Point Museum. 336-889-2787, Ext. 26.

Daniel Tosh—‘Sweet T Tour’: 7 p.m., Tanger Center, 300 N. Elm St., Greensboro. Comedy. Starting at $45. TangerCenter.com or CustomerCare@TangerCenter.com.

Yadkin Valley Harvest Festival: 10 a.m.-3:30 p.m., Yadkin Cultural Arts Center, 226 E. Main St., Yadkinville. 336-679-2941.

Creative Greensboro’s Greensboro Residency for Original Works Final Showcase Performances: 5-8 p.m. Sept. 16 and 3-6 p.m. Sept. 17, Greensboro Cultural Center, 200 N. Davie St. CreativeGreensboro.com.

Groovin’ on the Green: 5:30-7:30 p.m., Gibsonville Downtown Depot Green, 314 10th St. Free. Sweet T and the Biscuits. 336-264-1795.

SoulJam: 2-5 p.m., Triad Park, 9652 W. Market St., Kernersville. Free concert. www.intothearts.org.

Movies in the Park: 7:30 p.m. Saturdays in September, Bill Cooke Park, 1010 Townbranch Road, Graham. Free. Family-friendly. Concessions. Bring seating. Sept. 16, “DC League of Super-Pets.” www.GrahamRecreationAndParks.com.

Music in the Grove: 4-10 p.m., The General Wine and Brew, 124 W. Main St., Seagrove. $15 in advance, $20 at the gate. Bands are: (in order of appearance) Eck McCanless, Lost Wages with Danny Mull, Bad Penny and Corey Luetjen and the Traveling Blues Band. www.thegeneralwineandbrew.com.

Piedmont Bird Club Field Trip to Glencoe Haw River Trail: 8:30 a.m., Glencoe Paddle Access just off Route 62 north of Burlington. piedmontbirdclub@gmail.com.

Forsyth County Extension Master Gardener Volunteers’ Fall Plant Sale: 8 a.m.-2 p.m., N.C. Cooperative Extension, Forsyth County Center, 1450 Fairchild Road, Winston-Salem. Cash or check only. 336-703-2850.

Children’s Book Author, Michele Marlene Manderine: 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Play 2 Learn Preschool Open House, 2555 Buchanan St., Winston-Salem. Manderine is the author of “Tristan, The Maine Coon Cat” and a whimsical animal artist. 336-448-0017 or 336-766-9010.

The School of Music at the University of North Carolina School of the Arts Presents “Ten Thousand Birds”: 3 p.m. Immersive, outdoor performance inspired by the songs of birds that are native to or migrate through the region where it’s performed. $25 for adults and $20 for non-UNCSA students with valid ID. 336-721-1945 or uncsa.edu/performances.

Tapas and Tango! Starworks Annual Fundraiser & Auction: 10 a.m., Starworks, 100 Russell Drive in Star. Tango dancing, mimosas, a tapas luncheon, a live auction of 13 works of art. Live auction begins at 2 p.m. $150 per person, $250 per couple, $60 for Starworks alumni. Benefits Starworks Residency Program as they continue work on their Residency Housing Project, and prepare to expand their Metal Program to offer more community workshops and residencies focused in the metal arts. www.starworksnc.org/tapas-and-tango.

UNCSA Music Students: 3 p.m., Daniels Plaza on the UNCSA campus, 1533 S. Main St., Winston-Salem. The work by Pulitzer prize- and Grammy award-winning American composer John Luther Adams, will be produced by contemporary classical ensemble Alarm Will Sound founding member Michael Harley and will be performed by UNCSA music students. Adults, $25; non-UNCSA students with valid ID, $20. www.uncsa.edu/performances or 336-721-1945.

International Red Panda Day: 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Greensboro Science Center, 4301 Lawndale Drive. Educational activities, one-of-a-kind artwork and a unique opportunity to celebrate and support the conservation of this extraordinary species. www.facebook.com/GreensboroScienceCenter/.

End of Summer Bash: 5-8 p.m., Creekside Park, 214 Park Drive, Archdale. Live music, a dance floor, food trucks, interactive vendors. The Plaids headline. Free. Bring seating. 336-434-7314.

Yadkin Arts Council’s 46th Annual Yadkin Valley Harvest Festival: 10 a.m.-3:30 p.m., Elm & Jackson St., Yadkinville. Free. info@yadkinarts.org or 336-679-2941.

Constitution Day Program: 2:30-4 p.m., International Civil Rights Center and Museum, 134 S. Elm St., Greensboro. What might it mean to understand “a Constitution” as a constructive platform for addressing major problems of the nation’s civic order and configuring reliable future prospects for the People of the United States? Register. 336-274-9199 or tinyurl.com/bd5tubpe.

SUNDAY

Dog Contest: 2-4 p.m., Howlin at the Moon Bakery, 1151 Canal Drive, Winston-Salem. Less than 30 pounds, more than 40 pounds, tricks and talents, celebrity look alike. $10 per entry, $20 for two entries or more. Benefits FurEver Friends of NC Spay/Neuter funds. tinyurl.com/5n8suyaa or stephip1234@yahoo.com.

On Broadway!: 6 p.m., Coal Pit at Incendiary Brewing, 486 N. Patterson Ave., #105, Winston-Salem. Take a stroll down Times Square and sing along with the fantastic melodies of famous Broadway musicals featuring vocalist Stephanie Foley-Davis. Piedmont Wind Symphony’s Piedmont Pops in the Pit Free Summer Series. www.piedmontwindsymphony.com.

Artist’s Reception and Gallery Talk: 2-4 p.m., Artworks Gallery, 564 N. Trade St., Winston-Salem. Kimberly Varnadoe, “Contemplating the Elements” and James Gemma, “Exploring the BOLD in Abstraction.” 336-723-5890.

St. Paul Museum Open House: 2-4 p.m., 411 High Point St., Randleman. See exhibits and programs associated with the history of Randolph County. Free. 336-875-8003.

Greensboro T1D Meetup—Rockin’ Jump: 4-6 p.m., Trampoline Park, 4215 W. Gate City Blvd., Greensboro. $20 per person. Socks required. $4 will be donated to Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation. tinyurl.com/yr8f6see.

MONDAY, SEPT. 18

Mayberry Days Festival: Sept. 18-24, Mount Airy. Actors from the show returning to Mount Airy for this year’s festival include Keith Thibodeaux (Johnny Paul Jason), Rodney Dillard (one of the Darling boys), Ronnie Schell (Bernie the furrier and Duke Slater in “Gomer Pyle: U.S.M.C.”), Dennis Rush (Howie Pruitt) and Margaret Kerry (Helen Scobey). For a full schedule of events, www.MayberryDays.com. Some events require tickets, which can be purchased on the website. 336-786-7998.

TUESDAY, SEPT. 19

Chicago, The Musical: 7:30 p.m. Sept. 19-21; 8 p.m. Sept. 22-23; 2 p.m. Sept. 23 and 1 and 6:30 p.m. Sept. 24, Tanger Center, 300 N. Elm St., Greensboro. Broadway; recommended for ages 13 and older. TangerCenter.com or CustomerCare@TangerCenter.com.

Greensboro Scottish Country Dance Society’s Open House: 7:30 p.m., Guilford Grange, 4920 Guilford School Road in Greensboro. Free. Partners not necessary. Must have COVID-19 vaccines. The local society dances weekly on Tuesdays through the school year at the Grange. 336-725-2760 or www.gsoscds.org.

Swifts Night Out: 7:20 p.m., location is to be decided. Chimney Swifts start to band together into large roost groups before their fall migration to South America. Locally, in recent years, thousands of these birds have used the chimney at the Carolina Theatre and nearby chimneys in Greensboro for such a large amassing. It is quite impressive to watch them in this annual behavior, as they circle above and all around, and then begin to spiral into the building at sunset, hundreds at a time. Joint activity with the T. Gilbert Pearson Audubon Society. piedmontbirdclub@gmail.com.

National Voter Registration Day: 5-6:30 p.m., Forsyth County Central Library, 660 W. 5th St., Winston-Salem. All ages welcome. Enjoy a concert by the 208th Army Band, design your own buttons to wear and register to vote. Non-partisan event. Call 336-703-2800 with any questions about registering to vote. 336-703-2665.

Lunch & Learn on the Trails: noon-1 p.m., virtual event, register in advance at tinyurl.com/2p9hfyts.Roundtable discussion with the State Archives of North Carolina’ podcast team. Will explore the origins and evolution of the Great Trails State, tourism and programs to promote health and environment through documents and imagery. 919-814-6863.

WEDNESDAY, SEPT. 20

Autism Society of North Carolina’s 2023 Triad Run/Walk for Autism: 9 a.m. Sept. 23, Jaycee Park, Greensboro. Must register online by noon Sept. 20 to participate. tinyurl.com/4jwhcwv5.

High Point Historical Society Presents Springfield Friends and Old Domestic Life Museum Tour: 10 a.m., Springfield Friends Meeting, 555 E. Springfield Road, High Point. Pastor Josh Brown, minister of Springfield Meeting, will share highlights from Springfield Friend’s 250-year history. Attendees will explore the church built in 1927 and visit the Museum of Old Domestic Life to view clothing, tools, furniture and many other items from early members. Free. 336-883-3022.

THURSDAY, SEPT. 21

If These Walls Could Talk Opening Reception: 6-8 p.m., Southeastern Center for Contemporary Art, 750 Marguerite Drive, Winston-Salem. Exhibition of site-specific mural installations by William Downs, Neka King and Raj Bunnag. Exhibition runs through Dec. 31. Free. https://secca.org.

Journey to Brave: 7-9 p.m., Joymongers Brewing, 576 N. Eugene St., Greensboro. Kellin Foundation’s annual community concert. Free. Features Camel City Yacht Club. www.kellinfoundation.org. 336-429-5600.

Art Crush: 7-10 p.m., Artworks Gallery, 564 North Trade St., Winston-Salem. www.Artworks-Gallery.org.

Reynolda On the House: 4-7 p.m., Reynolda House Museum of American Art, 2250 Reynolda Road, Winston-Salem. Free. View “Smith & Libby: Two Rings, Seven Months, One Bullet,” along with exhibitions on view in the historic house and enjoy an art activity as well as other entertainment. Live music, the blues. 888-663-1149.

FRIDAY, SEPT. 22

Jurassic Quest Dinosaur Exhibit: noon-8 p.m. Sept. 22, 9 a.m.-8 p.m. Sept. 23, 9 a.m.-7 p.m. Sept. 24, Special Events Center, Greensboro Coliseum Complex, 1921 W. Gate City Blvd., Greensboro. Admission starts at $22 for standard daily admission. Weekend passes available. Seniors $19. Tickets available at jurassicquest.com, Universe or Coliseum Box Office.

Cowboy Days: 7:45 p.m. Sept. 22, 6:45 p.m. Sept. 23 and 1:45 p.m. Sept. 24, Greensboro Coliseum, 1921 W. Gate City Blvd., Greensboro. Carolina Cowboys take on the Arizona Ridge Riders, Oklahoma Freedom and Nashville Stampede. $20+. Also, The Cowboy Days Festival will take over the area surrounding Greensboro Coliseum, opening at 5:15 p.m. Sept. 22, 3 p.m. Sept. 23 and 11 a.m. Sept. 24. Daily at the festival, fans will be able to enjoy food and music, get up close with the Carolina Cowboys, Richard Childress Racing and more. Eventgoers will also be able to interact with a host of other exhibitors including Davis Rodeo Ranch, Childress Vineyards, Bass Pro Shops, eBay Motors, Bobcat and others. Local food trucks will also be present to accompany a for-purchase bar. Ticketmaster.com.

The Addams Family Musical: 7:30 p.m. Sept. 22-23 and 2 p.m. Sept. 24, Winston-Salem Theatre Alliance, 650 W. 6th St., Winston-Salem. $19-$21. www.theatrealliance.ws/box_office/.

Juniper Level’s NC Pollinator Plant Festival & Fall Open Garden: 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Sept. 22-23 and 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Sept. 24, 9241 Sauls Road, Raleigh. https://jlbg.org/.

UNCSA Wind Ensemble—Light Refractions: 7:30 p.m., Stevens Center, 405 4th St. NW, Winston-Salem. Instrumental ensembles. www.uncsa.edu.

SATURDAY, SEPT. 23

14th Annual Downtown Greenway Run & Block Party: 4-7 p.m., LoFi Park on the Downtown Greenway, 500 N. Eugene St., Greensboro. One-mile untimed and a 5K timed option. Run or walk. Family and dog friendly event. Party festivities—music, food trucks, games, children’s activities, vendors, sponsor tents and beer (for those 21+). Register. tinyurl.com/2sncad6w.

GreenHill Artist Talks: 3-5 p.m., 200 N. Davie St., Greensboro. With John Rosenthal. www.greenhillnc.org.

Movies in the Park: 7:30 p.m. Saturdays in September, Bill Cooke Park, 1010 Townbranch Road, Graham. Free. Family-friendly. Concessions. Bring seating. Sept. 23, “Lightyear.” www.GrahamRecreationAndParks.com.

Bookmarks Festival of Books & Authors: 9:30 a.m.-6 p.m., on Spruce and Poplar Streets in downtown Winston-Salem, in and around the Milton Rhodes Center for the Arts, as well as Calvary Moravian Church and Bookmarks’ Bookstore on Holly Avenue. Free. www.bookmarksnc.org/festival.

Paddle Tour on the Lake: 10 a.m.-noon Sept. 23, 1-3 p.m. Oct 21 and Oct. 29, Graham-Mebane Lake, 3218 Bason Road, Mebane. For ages 18 and older. Must register. $10-$22 per person. 919-563-6544 or www.GrahamRecreationAndParks.com.

Artist Talk—John Rosenthal: 3-5 p.m., GreenHill, 200 N. Davie St., Greensboro. In partnership with WFDD. www.greenhillnc.org/living-in-the-ordinary-world.

Films Series—Sirens of the Silver Screen: 1-4 p.m., Reynolda House Museum of American Art, 2250 Reynolda Road, Winston-Salem. Several major Hollywood films were related to or inspired by the story of Smith and Libby. Watch “Written on the Wind.” 888-663-1149.

Apple Fest: 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Historic Bethabara Park, 2147 Bethabara Road, Winston-Salem. Food, music, crafts, children’s games, face painting, Robinsons racing pigs and paddling porkers; historical tours and demonstrations; and lots of apples. 336-924-8191.

13th Annual Unity Festival: 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Sept. 23, 101 Gordon St., High Point. Food, games and music from the Homegrown Music Series. Free. tinyurl.com/2p8vdtc3.

High Point Museum Hosts Dig Up the Past: 11 a.m.-1 p.m. and 2-4 p.m., 1859 E. Lexington Ave. Archaeology program. First time is for ages 10 and younger. Second time is for ages 11-15. Planned in conjunction with the current exhibition in the museum’s lecture gallery, “N.C. Digs,” which features five types of archaeological sites in North Carolina, Native American, battlefield, plantation, trash pit and industrial, along with a tool and technique important to excavating or analyzing each. Free. 336-885-1859.

UNCG’s Asian Autumn Outdoor Games Festival: noon to 4 p.m., UNCG campus. Outdoor sports and games for families and friends of all ages. Celebrates the rich diversity of east and southeast Asian cultures. Free. go.uncg.edu/asian-autumn-festival or m_sun@uncg.edu.

SUNDAY, SEPT. 24

At the Movies!: 6 p.m., Coal Pit at Incendiary Brewing, 486 N. Patterson Ave., #105, Winston-Salem. Featuring soundtracks from famous movies by John Williams, Alan Silvestri and more. Also, Live Music Trivia returns featuring Felice Manget Harvey. Piedmont Wind Symphony’s Piedmont Pops in the Pit Free Summer Series. www.piedmontwindsymphony.com.

Live Music and Art-making: 2-6 p.m., The Renaissance Shops at Phillips Avenue, Greensboro. tinyurl.com/mtjtfp8b.

Journey—My American Story with Joshua Conyers: 3 p.m., UNCSA, Watson Hall. Join A.J. Fletcher Opera Institute alumnus, guest artist and baritone Joshua Conyers (B.M. ’10, FPAC ’15) as he tells his story as a Black man and musician in America. www.uncsa.edu.