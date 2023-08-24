TODAY

Country Music Star Chris Young Headlines Q104.1 Concert for the Kids: 7 p.m., Piedmont Hall, 1921 W. Gate City Blvd., Greensboro. The concert, with special guest Thompson Square, will benefit St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. Ticketmaster.com.

Creative Greensboro’s Greensboro Residency for Original Works Composer-Musician Collaboration Workshops: 6-8 p.m. Aug. 24, Aug. 26, Greensboro Cultural Center, 200 N. Davie St. CreativeGreensboro.com.

Fall Cleanup: 5:30-7 p.m., behind Red Cinemas, along the Atlantic and Yadkin Greenway, Greensboro. Pick up litter. Disposable gloves and trash bags will be provided. Children are welcome, but parents are required to stay with them the whole time. Register at tinyurl.com/yck69wm9. 336-373-7507.

O.Henry Jazz—Martha Bassett & the O.Henry Trio: 6-9 p.m., O.Henry Hotel, 624 Green Valley Road, Greensboro. No cover charge. 336-854-2000 or ohenryhotel.com/o-henry-jazz/.

Concerts at Blackmon Amphitheatre: 7:30 p.m. Aug. 24-26, 231 Spring St., Mount Airy. $15 each or free w/annual pass. Children 12 and younger who are accompanied by parents or guardians are admitted free. Aug. 24: Liquid Pleasure. Aug. 25: Too Much Sylvia. Aug. 26: Castaways. 336-786-7998.

FRIDAY

Family Fun Day Carnival: 5-7 p.m., Lewis Recreation Center, 3110 Forest Lawn Drive, Greensboro. Free. Food, games, music and face painting. No registration required. tinyurl.com/87zkcmyp.

Checkup Concert: 8 p.m., Camel City Playhouse, 110 7th St., Winston-Salem. Ledneck, a Led Zeppelin tribute band, performs. $10 at the door. Doors open, 7 p.m. With The Check-up, the Triad’s only regularly broadcast local music program on WTOB 96.7fm. Facebook.com/the checkup.

High Point Arts Council Songwriters in the Round: 7-10 p.m., Centennial Station, 121 S. Centennial St., High Point. Night of original music performed by local artists Bobbie Needham, Acisse Jay and Jack Gorham. Adults, $10; students with valid ID, $7. Seating is general admission and will be set up with tables and chairs. Outside food is allowed in the venue space. Beverages will be available for purchase at the bar. 336-889-2787, Ext. 26 or tinyurl.com/ypnyvbws.

Spades Tournament: 6-9 p.m., 1220-E Battleground Ave., Greensboro. Features five rounds of Spades starting with 20 teams until one team is crowned the spades champion. Royal Expressions Contemporary Ballet event. $15. 336-944-6146 or givebutter.com/letsmovere.

SATURDAY

Black Mountain Trio Concert: 7:30 p.m., Watson Hall, 1533 S. Main St., Winston-Salem. $15-$20. www.uncsa.edu.

Family Fun Day in the Historical Park: 10 a.m.-4:30 p.m., High Point Museum, 1859 E. Lexington Ave. Picnic in the park, historic games, sidewalk chalk, hula hoops and more. Free. 336-883-3021.

Peter and the Wolf: A Family Concert—by Music Carolina SummerFest: 3-4:30 p.m., SECCA Auditorium, 750 Marguerite Drive, Winston-Salem. Free. 336-972-2389.

City Sunsets Summer Concert Series: 7 p.m., City Center Park, 200 N. Elm St., Greensboro. Free. www.greensborodowntownparks.org/post/city-sunsets.

FaithAction’s Unity Walk and Festival: 10 a.m.-3 p.m., LeBauer Park, 208 N. Davie St., Greensboro. The event will start with a walk around a designated route in downtown, followed by a festival of multinational music, dance and food. Brandon Dockery, brandon@faithaction.org.

TAB Arts Center’s Inaugural Avant-Garde Gala: 6 p.m., The Colonnade Revolution Mills, 900 Revolution Mill Drive, Greensboro. Fundraiser for the nonprofit. Will feature all forms of art, fashion, music, a silent auction, heavy hors d’oeuvres. Awards will be presented to these community leaders and honorees: Shirley Caesar, Bob Page, Mariana Qubein and Sandra Hughes. $100-$150. tabartsgala.eventbrite.com.

Jazz and Jam Session: 1-2:30 p.m., The Music Academy of North Carolina, 1327 Beaman Place, Greensboro. Learn jam session etiquette, improvisation skills and tools to boost your confidence to perform. Inspirational jam session follows. Free. 336-379-8748.

Back to School Block Party: 11 a.m.-3 p.m., Brown Recreation Center, 302 E. Vandalia Road, Greensboro. Free food, games, activities and school supplies give away. No registration required. tinyurl.com/zz2rm3wd.

Weekend Celebration: Reconsidered Goods, 4118 Spring Garden St. in Greensboro. “Soon-to-be-announced” sale event featuring Fresh AF Food Truck, Boomerang Mobile Bookshop and live music. Also, Repair Café from 1 to 5 p.m. Aug. 27. Bring common household items for repairs for free. Register. www.repaircafenc.org.

Rhythm & Hope Community Concert: 4:30-9:30 p.m., Winston-Salem Fairgrounds, Clocktower Stage, 569 Fairgrounds Blvd. Formerly known as Shmedfest. With Crisis Control Ministry which is celebrating its 50th year of service to the community. Free. Doors open at 4:30 p.m. With Souljam, Phase Band. Activities for adults and children. Bring food item donations. 336-724-7875, Ext. 1040 or crisiscontrol.org.

A Golden Day for Callie: 3-5 p.m., Wesley Memorial United Methodist Church, 1225 Chestnut St., High Point. The Art Gallery at Congdon Yards is partnering with the Callie Golden Foundation. TAG will manage the kids painting station at the event. Free. Snacks and music. Floating event. www.calliegoldenfoundation.org.

Jamestown Public Library Book Sale: 9 a.m.-1 p.m., 200 W. Main St. Cash and carry only. All you can fit in a brown paper bag for $10. 336-454-4815.

Vendor & Food Truck Expo: 8 a.m.-2 p.m., also, 3-7 p.m. Aug. 27, Graham Recreation Center, 311 College St., Graham. Arts, crafts, food trucks, baked goods, etc. For all ages. 336-570-6718.

The Ultimate Variety Show! Vegas Top Impersonators: 7 p.m., High Point Theatre, 220 E. Commerce Ave. $20-$45. highpointtheatre.com/events/.

Shadowgrass: 7:30 p.m., Willingham Theater, Yadkin Cultural Arts Center, 226 E. Main St., Yadkinville. Bluegrass music. $20. 336-679-2941 or www.yadkinarts.org.

The Music Academy of North Carolina Open House: 10 a.m.-2:30 p.m., 1327 Beaman Place, Suite 100, Greensboro. Music, tours, meet the faculty. info@musicacademync.org.

Piedmont Bird Club Event: 8 a.m., Guilford County Farm, 7315 Howerton Road in Elon. Participants may expect to see Eastern Meadowlarks, Blue Herons, hawks, vireos, swallows, as well as other early migrants. With T. Gilbert Pearson Audubon Society. piedmontbirdclub@gmail.com.

Larry & Joe + Shay Martin Lovette: 7 p.m., Blue Ridge Music Center, milepost 213 on the Blue Ridge Parkway near Galax, Va. Adults, $20; children 12 and younger, free. BlueRidgeMusicCenter.org or 866-308-2773, Ext. 212.

Randolph Arts Guild Rummage Sale: 8-11:30 a.m., 113 North St., Asheboro. Furniture, decor, accessories and more. Cash only. 800-123-4567.

Meet and Greet: 2:30-4 p.m., The Arts Place of Stokes, 500 Main St., Danbury. Celebrates the opening of an exhibit of original paintings and photography, by Whitney Durner in the Apple Gallery and a pop-up exhibit of woodwork, fibers, jewelry, pottery and paintings by Rick Woodson, Jean Bottoms, Louise Cape, Jeannie Felts, Hope Campbell and Dory Erickson, participants and experienced artisans of the King Senior. 336-593-8159 or www.stokesarts.org.

Larry & Joe + Shay Martin Lovette: 7 p.m., Blue Ridge Music Center, milepost 213 on the Blue Ridge Parkway near Galax, Va. $20 for adults, free for children 12 and younger. 866- 308-2773, Ext. 212 or BlueRidgeMusicCenter.org.

SUNDAY

Concert: 6 p.m., Blandwood Mansion, 447 W. Washington St., Greensboro. Africa Unplugged. Free. www.creativegreensboro.com.

Music Carolina SummerFest, Lyricosa String Quartet: 3 p.m., Piedmont Music Center, 212 N. Broad St., Winston-Salem. General admission, $27; ages 6-18, $10. www.musiccarolina.org.

Victorian Parlor Series—Still Life Drawing: 1-4 p.m., Körner’s Folly, 413 S. Main St., Kernersville. Participants will get a unique view of fascinating artifacts from the Körner’s Folly collection and incorporate them into a series of drawings. With local artist and life drawing expert Gretchen Siebert. $45. For ages 18 and older. kornersfolly.org/events/vps-stilllife/.

The Carolina Weddings Show: noon-4 p.m., Winston-Salem Fairgrounds (Education Building), 300 Deacon Blvd. $22.72. www.33BRIDE.com.

WEDNESDAY, AUG. 30

Music Carolina SummerFest, Dmitri Vorobiev, piano: 7:30 p.m., Piedmont Music Center, 212 N. Broad St., Winston-Salem. Works by Bach, Beethoven and Schumann. General admission, $27; ages 6-18, $10. www.musiccarolina.org.

Live Music Wednesday at Print Works Bistro: 6-9 p.m., 702 Green Valley Road, Greensboro. Fantastic covers and original live music by Evan Olson and Jessica Mashburn of AM rOdeO. No cover charge. 336-379-0699 or printworksbistro.com/music.