SENIOR SOCIAL: The only nonprofit senior center in the Greensboro area is hosting a free watermelon social Monday at 2 p.m. To celebrate the opening of their brand new fitness center for Guilford County residents 55 and up, Evergreens Lifestyle Center is having a watermelon-based party with trivia, games and, of course, snacks. For more information, call 336-373-4816, ext. 280.