THIS ONE’S FREE, FOLKS: The North Carolina Folk Festival, or NC Folk Fest for short, is one of the fastest growing free festivals in the Southeast. Here’s just a taste of the more than 300 performers who’ll take multiple stages in downtown Greensboro: N.C. A&T University Jazz Ensemble, Greenville’s Dedicated Men of Zion and Greensboro’s Demeanor on Friday; Randleman’s Madison Dawn and Hillsborough’s The Shoaldiggers on Saturday; Greensboro’s Queen Bees and Greensboro’s Banda Tradiciones Oaxaquenas on Sunday. Performing all three days will be Damn the Banjos from Nashville, Nani Vazana from the Netherlands, Leyla McCalla from New Orleans and much, much more. And did we mention it’s free? Go to program.ncfolkfestival.com for a complete schedule.