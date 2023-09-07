FAIR THEE WELL: The Central Carolina Fair kicks off Friday in the Greensboro Coliseum Complex parking lot and continues through Sept. 17 (but closed Monday and Tuesday). Admission is $6, unless you’re a kid who stands under 42 inches tall, which means you get in free. An unlimited ride wristband is $30, though you should mark your calendar for Wednesday and Thursday (Sept. 13-14), when admission, every ride and select food items all cost $1 apiece. greensborocoliseum.com/fair.