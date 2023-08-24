LAST JAM: If you need another sign that summer’s nearly over, check out Colin Cutler and Hot Pepper Jam, the last show in this year’s City Sunsets summer concert series. It’s free at 7 p.m. Saturday at Center City Park in downtown Greensboro. Cutler, a clawhammer banjo player and Army veteran with lots of graduate degrees, is an interesting guy who plays interesting music.
