National Night Out is set for Aug. 1. Starting in April, neighborhood leaders and groups began registering event sites for their communities. Greensboro has approximately 125 sites where residents, public safety and elected officials will participate.

National Night Out is celebrated annually and nation-wide as an opportunity to enhance relationships between law enforcement and neighbors, promote safety and awareness and foster a greater sense of community. Sponsored by the Greensboro Police Department, NNO involves our local police officers, firefighters, and elected officials, all of whom are able to connect with residents at their various cookouts and block parties.

The Greensboro Police Department has received more than 20 national awards from the National Association of Town Watch based on community participation for NNO. This level of police-community engagement and partnership would not be possible without the support of the residents of Greensboro.

Some of the Greensboro sites and times include:

Vershire Ave Playground, 4002 Vershire Ave,. 6:30-8 p.m.

McCulloch Street Park, 301 E. McCulloch St, 6 p.m.

Benbow Park South Side Blvd., 6 p.m.

Dorothy Brown Park, 701 Dorothy Brown St., 4-7 p.m.

Barber Park Event Center, Barber Park Drive, 6-7:45 p.m.

Sternberger Park, 715 Summit Ave. 6-8 p.m.

Eastside Community Center, 429 Gillispie St., 6-8 p.m.

Steelman Park, 925 Highland Ave., 5-8 p.m.

Park at Yale Street, 6:30-8:30 p.m.

Idlewood/Latham Park, 811 W. Wendover Ave., 6-8 p.m.

Lindley Park Recreation Center Park Terrace, 6-7 p.m.

Nealtown Park, 805 Nealtown Road, Greensboro, 4:30-6 p.m.

Windsor Center, 1601 E. Gate City Blvd., Greensboro, 6-8:30 p.m.

Park Area, 3600 block, Starmount Drive, 6-8 p.m.

Peterson Avenue, 6-8 p.m.

Daniel Park, 410 Mimosa Drive, 6:30-8 p.m.

AT&T, 816 Friendly Center Road, noon-2 p.m.

Guilford Baptist Church Fellowship Hall, 5904 W. Market St., 6-7:30 p.m.

New Zion Missionary Baptist Church, 408 Martin Luther King Jr. Drive, 5-8 p.m.

Refuel Station, 2410 E. Market St., 6-8 p.m.

Saint John United Methodist Church, 1304 Merrit Drive, 6:30-8 p.m.

For information, residents should contact their community resource officers, email communityengagement@greensboro-nc.gov or call 336-373-2636.