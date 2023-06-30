THURSDAY, JUNE 29

Sky’s the Limit Grand Opening: 9 a.m., behind City Hall, 230 W. Morehead St., Reidsville. All-inclusive children’s play park with an aviation theme. 336-349-1090.

Eastern Musical Festival—Musically Speaking: 7 p.m., Moon Room, Dana Auditorium, Guilford College, 710 Levi Coffin Drive, Greensboro. A preview of “All Mozart” concert. Free. 336-333-7450 or easternmusicfestival.org.

Eastern Musical Festival—Signature Performance, All Mozart: 8 p.m., Dana Auditorium, Guilford College, 710 Levi Coffin Drive, Greensboro. $33. Gerard Schwarz, conductor; Santiago Rodriguez, piano. 336-333-7450 or easternmusicfestival.org.

FRIDAY, JUNE 30

Eastern Musical Festival—Musically Speaking: 7 p.m., Moon Room, Dana Auditorium, Guilford College, 710 Levi Coffin Drive, Greensboro. A preview of young artists orchestra. Free. 336-333-7450 or easternmusicfestival.org.

Eastern Musical Festival—Orchestral Celebration: 8 p.m., Dana Auditorium, Guilford College, 710 Levi Coffin Drive, Greensboro. Pay what you can. Young artists orchestras. Eastern Festival Orchestra. Geraard Schwarz, conductor.

Writing Stories for Our Children’s Children: 10 a.m.-noon, Creative Aging Network-NC, 2400 Summit Ave., Greensboro. Learn how to use pen and ink to create artful, creative, narrative letters. $35. 336-303-9963 or https://form.jotform.com/231354478474160.

Classic Rodgers and Hammerstein Musical, “Cinderella”: 7 p.m. June 30-July 1 and 2 p.m. July 1-2, HanesBrands Theatre, 209 N. Spruce St., Winston-Salem. $15. www.springtheatre.org.

SATURDAY, JULY 1

Winston-Salem Fairgrounds Farmers Market: 6 a.m. to noon, 2532 Farmers Market Way, Winston-Salem. Enter through parking area off 27th Street. Open every Saturday. 336-727-2236 or wsfairgrounds.com.

Independence Day Weekend: Saturday and Sunday, Guilford Courthouse National Military Park, 2332 New Garden Road, Greensboro. Celebrate the patriots who signed the Declaration of Independence and the events that would lead to the American Revolution. Join Park Rangers for interpretive programs and musket and cannon firing demonstrations. 336-288-1776 or www.nps.gov/guco.

Tie Dye the 4th of July: 10 a.m.-noon, Warnersville Pool, 601 Doak St., Greensboro. Create tie-dye T-shirt creation. $10. Cost covers pool admission as well. Register. tinyurl.com/2k735sp6.

Jazz Clinic and Jam Session: 1-2:30 p.m., Music Academy of North Carolina, 1327 Beaman Place, Suite 100, Greensboro. Free. Learn jam session etiquette, improvisation skills and additional tools to boost confidence. All-out jam session follows. Register. 336-379-8748.

Outdoor Patriotic Concert with North Carolina Brass Band: 5-8 p.m., Southeastern Center for Contemporary Art, 750 Marguerite Drive, Winston-Salem. Patriotic classics, soul-stirring anthems, and majestic marches. Adults, $20 in advance, $25 at the door; children ages 4-12, $10 in advance, $15 at the door; children ages 3 and younger, free. 336-725-1904 or secca.org.

City Sunsets Summer Concert: 7 p.m., City Center Park, 200 N. Elm St., Greensboro. Free. With Wake Moody (pop, rock, R&B). Food: Scoop Zone. Free. www.greensborodowntownparks.org.

Barenaked Ladies with Five For Fighting and Del Amitri: 7 p.m., White Oak Amphitheatre at Greensboro Coliseum Complex, 2407 W. Gate City Blvd. Rock music. Tickets start at $27.50, plus applicable fees. Tickets available at Ticketmaster.com or Coliseum Box Office.

Eastern Musical Festival—Musically Speaking: 7 p.m., Moon Room, Dana Auditorium, Guilford College, 710 Levi Coffin Drive, Greensboro. A preview of “Heroes and Heroines.” Free. Also, concert prelude at 7:15 p.m. on the Dana Lawn. 336-333-7450 or easternmusicfestival.org.

Eastern Musical Festival—Heroes and Heroines: 8 p.m., Dana Auditorium, Guilford College, 710 Levi Coffin Drive, Greensboro. $45. Eastern Festival Orchestra. Gerard Schwarz, conductor; William Wolfram, piano. 336-333-7450 or easternmusicfestival.org.

Classic Rodgers and Hammerstein Musical, “Cinderella”: 7 p.m. July 1 and 2 p.m. July 1-2, HanesBrands Theatre, 209 N. Spruce St., Winston-Salem. $15. www.springtheatre.org.

‘Rock Out the Quarry’ pre-Fourth festival: 7-10 p.m., Quarry at Grant Park, 1750 Quarry Park Road, Winston-Salem. Fireworks, food trucks and live music are on tap. Bring lawn chairs and blankets. Park and shuttle service from Bowman Gray Stadium will open at 5 p.m. There will be no event parking at Quarry Park.

SUNDAY, JULY 2

Bluegrass & Biscuits: 11 a.m.-1 p.m., LeBauer Park, 208 N. Davie St., Greensboro. Enjoy free, live bluegrass and folk music. Tasty treats available for purchase from local vendors. www.greensborodowntownparks.org.

“America the Beautiful” Concert: 5-8 p.m., Triad Park, 9652 West Market St., Kernersville. Free. Nia Imani Franklin and the Camel City Jazz Orchestra Quartet perform. The concert will cover a wide range of styles including R&B, jazz, classical and gospel. Bring seating. intothearts.org.

Traditional Kolsch Night: 7:30 p.m., Four Saints Brewing Company, 218 S. Fayetteville St., Asheboro. $25. Includes German dinner, crafted by Chef Aaron Sheehan of 1618. www.foursaintsbrewing.com.

Classic Rodgers and Hammerstein Musical, “Cinderella”: 2 p.m. July 2, HanesBrands Theatre, 209 N. Spruce St., Winston-Salem. $15. www.springtheatre.org.