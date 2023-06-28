BOOGIE WOOGIE BUGLE BOY: Join Company B for the evening and listen to the North Carolina Brass Band perform patriotic pieces, outdoor overtures and majestic marches on Saturday at the Southeastern Center for Contemporary Art in Winston-Salem. Tickets can be bought online or at the door, ($20-25 for adults, $10-$15 for ages 4-12 and free for ages 3 and under). The concert will go from 5-8 p.m. More information can be found at secca.org.
North Carolina Brass Band brings overtures, marches and patriotic pieces to Winston-Salem
