Meet Angel! Miss Angel came to the Red Dog Farm Animal Rescue Network as a stray back in March very pregnant. She was placed in a foster home and gave birth to five perfect kittens on April 5. She took amazing care of her kittens and is ready for a forever home. Angel is beyond sweet and loves people and loves to be doted on. She does get along with other cats but has not been around dogs much yet. This mama is now spayed, microchipped and vaccinated. Apply online at www.reddogfarm.com or schedule a time to meet her at the Crooked Tail Cat Café, 229 W. Fifth St. in Winston-Salem by calling 336-829-5505. Her adoption fee is $150.