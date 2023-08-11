If you are looking for a special feline companion, meet Autumn. This 5-year-old female Tabico cat is a perfect addition to any home. Autumn loves nothing more than to be petted and receive affection. She is not a picky eater and will happily munch on any suitable cat food. Autumn is not a particularly playful cat, but she does like to explore her surroundings. She does best with a window seat as she loves to look outside and keep an eye on her surroundings. Autumn would do best in a home where she is the sole feline resident. Her adoption fee is $124. To submit an application, visit triadspca.org/adopt or call 336-375-3222.