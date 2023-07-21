Meet Barkley, a male terrier mix born in February 2023. Barkley is a playful and talkative doggie with a lot of love to give. He loves any kind of food and is very smart. Barkley was an owner surrender through no fault of his own, and he gets along well with other dogs, making a great addition to any family. His adoption fee is $250. For information, visit triadspca.org/adopt to submit an application or call 336-375-3222.