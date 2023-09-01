Bethany is a Sharpei-terrier mix who is about a year old, and she is an absolute sweetheart. Bethany was picked up by a local shelter after being chained up outside with no food or water. Despite her difficult start, she is still very people friendly and loves to snuggle. She is also good on a leash and weighs 30 pounds. SPCA of the Triad has made arrangements with a local veterinarian to have Bethany's cherry eye removed. Interested in adopting? Visit, triadspca.org/adopt. Her adoption fee is $250.