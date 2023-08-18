Blizzard is a 2-year-old lop mix. He is just a handsome fluffball. Other than his good looks, he also has a great personality and is a big cuddle bunny. He does well with children and doesn't mind other animals as long as they respect his space. He would make the perfect family rabbit. If you are interested in Blizzard, fill out an application online at reddogfarm.com. His adoption fee is $80.