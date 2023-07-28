Meet Cool Whip! This baby boy was found as a stray at the end of May. He is a juvenile (probably around 5 months old). He is albino but this does not affect his health; it just means he doesn’t produce as much melanin as other rabbits. He is playful, friendly and cuddly. He does well with children and other animals. His adoption fee is $80. For information, visit reddogfarm.com.