Meet Cool Whip! This baby boy was found as a stray at the end of May. He is a juvenile (probably around 5 months old). He is albino but this does not affect his health; it just means he doesn’t produce as much melanin as other rabbits. He is playful, friendly and cuddly. He does well with children and other animals. His adoption fee is $80. For information, visit reddogfarm.com.
Pet of the Week: Cool Whip
