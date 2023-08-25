Meet 6-month-old Dobie mix Geena! What a sweetie she is. She loves other dogs and has lived with cats. She is up to date on her shots and is soon to be spayed. You can meet Geena Saturday mornings at 711 Milner Drive in Greensboro or call the Animal Rescue and Foster Program at 336-574-9600. Her adoption fee is $350.
Pet of the Week: Geena
