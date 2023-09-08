Meet this handsome big guy, Kodiak (aka Koda). This 1-year-old boy is a sweetheart who loves other dogs, never met a stranger and is ready for any adventure. He is crate trained, housebroken and is learning appropriate leash manners. Kodiak’s ideal family would be active or have an active dog so that he can get out some of his puppy energy. If you are looking for a dog that is truly man's best friend, look no further. Visit reddogfarm.com and complete an application. His adoption fee is $300.
Pet of the Week: Kodiak
Related to this story
Most Popular
Singer-songwriter Jimmy Buffett, who popularized beach bum soft rock with the escapist Caribbean-flavored song "Margaritaville" and turned tha…
Yes, Michael McDonald will be there.
Various streets and parking areas in downtown Greensboro will be closed Sept. 8-10 for the NC Folk Festival. See the following tips for gettin…
Steve Harwell, the lead singer of the rock group Smash Mouth, died Monday, his manager tells CNN.