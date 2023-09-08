Meet this handsome big guy, Kodiak (aka Koda). This 1-year-old boy is a sweetheart who loves other dogs, never met a stranger and is ready for any adventure. He is crate trained, housebroken and is learning appropriate leash manners. Kodiak’s ideal family would be active or have an active dog so that he can get out some of his puppy energy. If you are looking for a dog that is truly man's best friend, look no further. Visit reddogfarm.com and complete an application. His adoption fee is $300.