You’ll love this Doberman-mix girl. She’s such a smart girl. Laila is approximately 3 1/2 months old. Laila lives with cats and others dogs and loves all people. She and her two sisters are in foster homes with the Animal Rescue & Foster Program. Her adoption fee is $350, and you can meet her by visiting www.arfpnc.com.
Pet of the Week: Laila
