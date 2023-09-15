Meet 10-week-old Lab mix Liam. His foster mom says he might be one of the best puppies she’s fostered so far. Liam loves to play with his foster brother and the resident dogs in his home. He most likely will be weighing more than 50 pounds when he’s grown up. Liam is available through the Animal Rescue & Foster Program located at 711 Milner Drive in Greensboro. His adoption fee is $350.