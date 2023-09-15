Meet 10-week-old Lab mix Liam. His foster mom says he might be one of the best puppies she’s fostered so far. Liam loves to play with his foster brother and the resident dogs in his home. He most likely will be weighing more than 50 pounds when he’s grown up. Liam is available through the Animal Rescue & Foster Program located at 711 Milner Drive in Greensboro. His adoption fee is $350.
Pet of the Week: Liam
Related to this story
Most Popular
The fun starts Monday and runs through Sunday, Sept. 24.
Elon Musk and Grimes secretly welcomed third child, Paul Reubens' cause of death revealed, and more celeb news
A biographer has stated that Elon Musk and Grimes have had another son, who is officially named Techno Mechanicus. Get more on that and other …
The U.S. approved updated COVID-19 vaccines Monday, hoping to rev up protection against the latest coronavirus strains and blunt any surge thi…
Special Olympics fundraiser