Ross is a 4-month-old happy boy. He’s mostly pit bull, but don’t tell him. He’s a very go-with-the-flow puppy that loves life. His adoption fee is $350 and this includes his vaccines, neutering and microchipping. Animal lovers can meet Ross and his friends between 9 a.m. and noon Saturdays at the Animal Rescue & Foster Program at 711 Milner Drive in Greensboro.