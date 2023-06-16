Scooby Dooby Doo is an adorable 1-year-old hound mix who came to Red Dog Farm when his previous owner’s other dog wasn’t so excited to have a new brother. Scooby is a playful pup who loves spending his time with people and other dogs. He has already been crate trained, and his foster is working with him on completing housebreaking. Visit reddogfarm.com to complete an application. The adoption fee is $300.
Pet of the Week: Scooby Dooby Doo
