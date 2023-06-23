What’s Miss Tate looking for? A forever home would be nice. She’s been in foster care going on one year, and she’s perfect in every way. She lives with other cats and is always a team player. Looking for a friend? Tates adoption fee is $100. Submit an application to the Animal Rescue & Foster Program at www.arfpnc.com.
Pet of the Week: Tate
Related to this story
Most Popular
The asymmetrical mini-dress by Spanish label Loewe appears to be floating, without any visible means of support.
Q. I read that men who developed erectile dysfunction had, on average, a shorter life expectancy. Recently, I began experiencing some erectile…
“I don’t know if it was just the adrenaline or what, but it felt like I was in a dream."
New murals
Our thoughts on the 'Succession,' 'Ted Lasso,' 'Marvelous Mrs. Maisel' and 'Barry' series finales | Streamed & Screened podcast
🎧 We reflect on the final episodes of four streaming favorites while keeping spoilers to a minimum.