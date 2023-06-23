JUNE 24
Community Day: 12:30-3:30 p.m., Vessels of Honor Church, 3608 Ogburn Ave., Winston-Salem. Health care screenings, food and clothing giveaway, hot dogs, activities for children. 336-784-5652.
JUNE 27
Vacation Bible School: 6:30-8:30 p.m. June 27-29, Wells Memorial Church of God in Christ, 1001 E. Washington St., Greensboro. Children, young people and adults of all ages are invited to participate in these fun-filled, educational activities. 336-272-6564 or www.wellsmemorialcogic.org.
JUNE 28
Nourish the Hungry: 2:30 p.m., St. Mary’s Catholic Church, 812 Duke St., Greensboro. With Out of The Garden’s Fresh Mobile Market. Families with children from birth to age 18 who qualify for SNAP are welcome to this event which will provide fresh meat, produce and shelf stable items.
JULY 2
The Church at Asheboro: 9-11:30 a.m., Asheboro High School’s Lee J. Stone Stadium, 1221 S. Park St., Asheboro. Speakers: Travis Cooke, Gary Mason, Bryant Madren, Matt Smith, Marquez Cassidy, Humberto Calderon, Michael Trogdon, Randy Kelley. Worship teams: Journey Worship, Revival Worship, Northridge Worship, United Worship. 336-736-8720.
JULY 8
Hot Dog Sale for Missions: 11 a.m.-2 p.m., Moriah United Methodist Church, 3611 Liberty Road, Greensboro. Dine in or take outs available.
JULY 15
Triad Ekklesia: 9-10 a.m., Bethany Fellowship Church, 4704 W. Gate City Blvd., Greensboro.
Gospel Singing: 6:30 p.m., Groometown Baptist Church, 4202 Groometown Road, Greensboro. Featured group is Redeemed. Love offering only. Desserts and beverages for a nominal charge at intermission; benefits missions. Gospel piano with Pat Wade, 6:15 p.m. 336-420-0320.