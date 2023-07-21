SUNDAY
Perspectives: 9:45-10:45 a.m., Christ United Methodist Church, 410 N. Holden Road, Greensboro. Offers a new perspective on the Bible. Speaker: The Rev. Katey Galyon, Bible Basics. 336-299-1571, Ext. 319.
WEDNESDAY, JULY 26
Free Food Boxes: 11:30 a.m. until food is gone, Wells Memorial Church of God in Christ, 1001 E. Washington St., Greensboro. 336-272-6564.
Drive-through Food Distribution Event: 2:30 p.m., St. Mary’s Catholic Church, 812 Duke St., Greensboro. The church is partnering with Out of The Garden’s Fresh Mobile Market. Families with children from birth to age 18 who qualify for SNAP are welcome. Fresh meat, produce and shelf stable items will be provided.
SUNDAY, JULY 30
Perspectives: 9:45-10:45 a.m., Christ United Methodist Church, 410 N. Holden Road, Greensboro. Offers a new perspective on the Bible. Speaker: Dean Corey Walker, African American Liberation Theology. 336-299-1571, Ext. 319.
Community Youth Day: 11 a.m., St Paul United Methodist Church, 2400 Dellabrook Road, Winston-Salem. Royal Curtain Drama Guild will lead worship at 11 a.m. Free hot dogs, drinks, bouncy castle, photo booths and more. www.stpaulumcws.org.
SUNDAY, AUG. 6
Revival: 9:15 a.m., Holmes Grove United Methodist Church, 1100 Alamance Church Road, Greensboro. Brunch follows from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. with a gospel concert at 3 p.m. Two more worship services will be held at 7 p.m. Aug. 7-8. 336-272-6302.
Perspectives: 9:45-10:45 a.m., Christ United Methodist Church, 410 N. Holden Road, Greensboro. Offers a new perspective on the Bible. Speaker: Henry Kuo, World Christianity and Us. 336-299-1571, Ext. 319.
SATURDAY, AUG. 12
Hot Dog Sale for Missions: 11 a.m.-2 p.m., Moriah United Methodist Church, 3611 Liberty Road, Greensboro. Dine in or take outs available.
Back-To-School Celebration Outreach and Crusade: Aug. 12, LeBauer Park, 208 N. Davie St. Greensboro. Games and giveaways, including food, clothing and hundreds of free backpacks. mail@faithfireworldwide.com.
Fish Fry: 11 a.m.-2 p.m., Collins Grove United Methodist Church, 5210 Collins Grove Road, Greensboro. Fried fish dinner with beverage, $10; fried fish sandwich with beverage, $5. Call 336-314-7434 for pre-orders.
SUNDAY, AUG. 13
Perspectives: 9:45-10:45 a.m., Christ United Methodist Church, 410 N. Holden Road, Greensboro. Offers a new perspective on the Bible. Speaker: Rev. Alice Kunka, The Influence of the Bible on Christian Mystics: A Journey into Divine Revelation. 336-299-1571, Ext. 319.
SATURDAY, AUG. 19
Triad Ekklesia: 9-10 a.m., Bethany Fellowship Church, 4704 W. Gate City Blvd., Greensboro.
Gospel Singing: 6:30 p.m., Groometown Baptist Church, 4202 Groometown Road, Greensboro. With Zac and Gene Barham. Love offering only. Desserts and beverages for a nominal charge at intermission; benefits missions. Gospel piano with Pat Wade, 6:15 p.m. 336-420-0320.
End of Summer Splash Festival: 11 a.m.-2 p.m., Peace United Church of Christ, 2714 W. Market St., Greensboro. Rain date: Aug. 26. Water slides, dunk tank, games, food, face painting, prizes. 336-299-8663.
SUNDAY, AUG. 20
Perspectives: 9:45-10:45 a.m., Christ United Methodist Church, 410 N. Holden Road, Greensboro. Offers a new perspective on the Bible. 336-299-1571, Ext. 319.
SATURDAY, AUG. 26
Block Party: 10 a.m.-1 p.m., Tabernacle United Methodist Church, 5721 Methodist Road, Greensboro. Games, food trucks, bounce houses and more. A celebration of the church’s weekday school and play school which is observing its 50th anniversary. A worship service follows on Aug. 27 at 10:30 a.m. with lunch after the service.
FaithAction’s Unity Walk and Festival: 10 a.m.-3 p.m., LeBauer Park, 208 N. Davie St., Greensboro. The event will start with a walk around a designated route in downtown, followed by a festival of multinational music, dance and food. Brandon Dockery, brandon@faithaction.org.
SUNDAY, AUG. 27
Perspectives: 9:45-10:45 a.m., Christ United Methodist Church, 410 N. Holden Road, Greensboro. Offers a new perspective on the Bible. Speaker: Warren SanGeorge—The Silent Years. 336-299-1571, Ext. 319.
FRIDAY, SEPT. 1
Powerhouse Camp Meeting: 7 p.m. Sept. 1, 10 a.m. and 7 p.m. Sept. 2, 10:30 a.m. Sept. 3, 9601 U.S. 220 N., Stoneville. Bring seating. Plenty of parking. Special singing nightly. Saturday workshops. Free registration for buses and groups; register prior at btgmif.com. With Bridging the Gap Ministries International Fellowship.