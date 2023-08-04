SATURDAY
Sports Day Camp: 9 a.m.-1:30 p.m., Lankford Memorial Baptist Church/Northside Baptist Church, 3708 Yanceyville St., Greensboro. For children who have completed kindergarten through sixth-grades. Sports offered: Baseball, football, soccer and cheer. No fees, lunch provided. Each child receives free bag of school supplies. Register at https://forms.gle/qriFDbrgoRXeWbCU9.
SUNDAY
Revival: 9:15 a.m., Holmes Grove United Methodist Church, 1100 Alamance Church Road, Greensboro. Brunch follows from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. with a gospel concert at 3 p.m. Two more worship services will be held at 7 p.m. Aug. 7-8. 336-272-6302.
Perspectives: 9:45-10:45 a.m., Christ United Methodist Church, 410 N. Holden Road, Greensboro. Offers a new perspective on the Bible. Speaker: Henry Kuo, World Christianity and Us. 336-299-1571, Ext. 319.
SATURDAY, AUG. 12
Hot Dog Sale for Missions: 11 a.m.-2 p.m., Moriah United Methodist Church, 3611 Liberty Road, Greensboro. Dine in or take outs available.
Back-To-School Celebration Outreach and Crusade: Aug. 12, LeBauer Park, 208 N. Davie St. Greensboro. Games and giveaways, including food, clothing and hundreds of free backpacks. mail@faithfireworldwide.com.
Fish Fry: 11 a.m.-2 p.m., Collins Grove United Methodist Church, 5210 Collins Grove Road, Greensboro. Fried fish dinner with beverage, $10; fried fish sandwich with beverage, $5. Call 336-314-7434 for pre-orders.
SUNDAY, AUG. 13
Perspectives: 9:45-10:45 a.m., Christ United Methodist Church, 410 N. Holden Road, Greensboro. Offers a new perspective on the Bible. Speaker: Rev. Alice Kunka, The Influence of the Bible on Christian Mystics: A Journey into Divine Revelation. 336-299-1571, Ext. 319.
Revival: 9 a.m. morning service with brunch following at 11 a.m. and then a 2:30 p.m. afternoon service, also 7 p.m. Aug. 14-16, New Goshen United Methodist Church, 3300 Randleman Road, Greensboro. 336-274-6751.
SATURDAY, AUG. 19
Triad Ekklesia: 9-10 a.m., Bethany Fellowship Church, 4704 W. Gate City Blvd., Greensboro.
Gospel Singing: 6:30 p.m., Groometown Baptist Church, 4202 Groometown Road, Greensboro. With Zac and Gene Barham. Love offering only. Desserts and beverages for a nominal charge at intermission; benefits missions. Gospel piano with Pat Wade, 6:15 p.m. 336-420-0320.
End of Summer Splash Festival: 11 a.m.-2 p.m., Peace United Church of Christ, 2714 W. Market St., Greensboro. Rain date: Aug. 26. Water slides, dunk tank, games, food, face painting, prizes. 336-299-8663.
SUNDAY, AUG. 20
Perspectives: 9:45-10:45 a.m., Christ United Methodist Church, 410 N. Holden Road, Greensboro. Offers a new perspective on the Bible. 336-299-1571, Ext. 319.
SATURDAY, AUG. 26
Block Party: 10 a.m.-1 p.m., Tabernacle United Methodist Church, 5721 Methodist Road, Greensboro. Games, food trucks, bounce houses and more. A celebration of the church’s weekday school and play school which is observing its 50th anniversary. A worship service follows on Aug. 27 at 10:30 a.m. with lunch after the service.
FaithAction’s Unity Walk and Festival: 10 a.m.-3 p.m., LeBauer Park, 208 N. Davie St., Greensboro. The event will start with a walk around a designated route in downtown, followed by a festival of multinational music, dance and food. Brandon Dockery, brandon@faithaction.org.
SUNDAY, AUG. 27
Perspectives: 9:45-10:45 a.m., Christ United Methodist Church, 410 N. Holden Road, Greensboro. Offers a new perspective on the Bible. Speaker: Warren SanGeorge—The Silent Years. 336-299-1571, Ext. 319.
FRIDAY, SEPT. 1
Powerhouse Camp Meeting: 7 p.m. Sept. 1, 10 a.m. and 7 p.m. Sept. 2, 10:30 a.m. Sept. 3, 9601 U.S. 220 N., Stoneville. Bring seating. Plenty of parking. Special singing nightly. Saturday workshops. Free registration for buses and groups; register prior at btgmif.com. With Bridging the Gap Ministries International Fellowship.