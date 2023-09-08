FRIDAY

Community Dinner: 5-6:30 p.m., Hopewell United Methodist Church, 4540 Hopewell Church Road, Trinity. Barbecue chicken, potatoes, slaw, drinks and desserts. 336-475-3365.

SATURDAY

Hot Dog Sale for Missions: 11 a.m.-2 p.m., Moriah United Methodist Church, 3611 Liberty Road, Greensboro. Dine in or take outs available. The church's September sale will honor first responders, retired or active, with a free meal of two hot dogs, chips and a drink to show gratitude. Come in uniform or show identification.

Mary Gauthier’s Upcoming Career Retrospective Show: Reeves Theater in Elkin. She is touring in support of her recently released album, "Dark Enough to See The Stars," and her debut book, "Saved By a Song." kayla@alleyesmedia.com.

Free Adult and Children's Clothes and Household Items Giveaway: 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Wells Memorial Church of God in Christ, 1001 E. Washington St., Greensboro. 336-272-6564 or www.wellsmemorialcogic.org.

Hot Dog and Fried Apple Pie Sale: 10 a.m.-1 p.m., Newlyn Street United Methodist Church, 212 E. Newlyn St., Greensboro. Dine in or take out. Hot dogs, $2; pies, $3; soft drinks, $1. Benefits church missions. For pie pre-orders, call 336-897-5978 and leave a message with your name, phone number and the amount of pies you would like.

SUNDAY

Prayer and Life Clinic: Sept. 10-15, Wells Memorial Church of God in Christ, 1001 E. Washington St., Greensboro. $50 registration for in-person and Zoom participants. 336-272-6564, 336-392-4003 or www.wellsmemorialcogic.org/2023prayerclinic.

MONDAY, SEPT. 11

Interfaith Totem Pole Prayer for the Water: 9 a.m.-noon, Red Slide Park, 103 Elk Street, Haw River. 7 Directions of Service will host the House of Tears Carvers of the Lummi Nation for an interfaith prayer as part of the “Free Leonard Peltier Totem Pole Journey.” Register. 7directionsofservice.com/events.

SATURDAY, SEPT. 16

Triad Ekklesia: 9-10 a.m., Bethany Fellowship Church, 4704 W. Gate City Blvd., Greensboro. morrowhome@gmail.com.

Gospel Singing: 6:30 p.m., Groometown Baptist Church, 4202 Groometown Road, Greensboro. With Second Chance from Cheraw, S.C. Love offering only. Desserts and beverages for a nominal charge at intermission; benefits missions. Gospel piano with Pat Wade, 6:15 p.m. 336-420-0320.

Breakfast Buffet: 7-10 a.m., Hopewell United Methodist Church, 4540 Hopewell Church Road, Trinity. All you can eat. Country ham, sausage, bacon, grits, sausage gravy, pancakes, waffles, stewed apples, homemade biscuits, coffee, orange juice, milk. Also, omelets and hash brown casserole. Adults, $10; children, $5. 336-475-3365.

TUESDAY, SEPT. 19

Living the Questions - Saving Jesus: 6 p.m. Tuesdays, begins Sept. 19, Peace United Church of Christ, 2714 W. Market St., Greensboro. Six week DVD-based discussion group taking a fresh look at the radical vision of the historical Jesus who has been kidnapped by the Christian right and ignored by the secular left. Simple meal of soup and bread will be provided. 336-299-8663.

FRIDAY, SEPT. 22

59th Annual Fall Market: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Sept. 22 and 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Sept. 23, Zion Baptist Church, 807 Piedmont St., Reidsville. Crafts, collectibles, artwork, baked goods and more. Proceeds benefit local charities and student scholarships. Thanksgiving lunch available for purchase on Sept. 22; hot dog special on Sept. 23. Bring non-perishable food items.

SATURDAY, SEPT. 23

Finance For After 50 and Medicare: 11 a.m., Holmes Grove Church, 1100 Alamance Church Road, Greensboro. With Holmes Grove United Women in Faith. Speaker: Certified Benefits Specialist Audrey Bennett-Coleman of C&R Benefits Center of Greensboro. Explore the relationship between Social Security, Medicare and taxes and how they work in conjunction with each other. Lunch provided. Register. www.holmesgrovechurch.org/events.

Brunswick Stew: Sale begins at 3 p.m., Tabernacle Methodist Church, 5721 Methodist Road, Greensboro. $8 per quart. 336-674-2941.

SATURDAY, OCT. 7

10th Annual Caring By Sharing Free Clothing Giveaway: 10 a.m.-3 p.m., Friendly Avenue Church of Christ, 5101 W. Friendly Ave., Greensboro. Free clothing, in good condition, for all seasons. Shopping is limited to 25 minutes, and no more than two large bags of clothing per family member (maximum eight large bags/family) at beginning of event. cbs@friendlyave.org or 336-292-7649.