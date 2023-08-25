SATURDAY
Block Party: 10 a.m.-1 p.m., Tabernacle United Methodist Church, 5721 Methodist Road, Greensboro. Games, food trucks, bounce houses and more. A celebration of the church’s weekday school and play school which is observing its 50th anniversary. A worship service follows on Aug. 27 at 10:30 a.m. with lunch after the service.
FaithAction’s Unity Walk and Festival: 10 a.m.-3 p.m., LeBauer Park, 208 N. Davie St., Greensboro. The event will start with a walk around a designated route in downtown, followed by a festival of multinational music, dance and food. Brandon Dockery, brandon@faithaction.org.
SUNDAY
Perspectives: 9:45-10:45 a.m., Christ United Methodist Church, 410 N. Holden Road, Greensboro. Offers a new perspective on the Bible. Speaker: Warren SanGeorge—The Silent Years. 336-299-1571, Ext. 319.
FRIDAY, SEPT. 1
Powerhouse Camp Meeting: 7 p.m. Sept. 1, 10 a.m. and 7 p.m. Sept. 2, 10:30 a.m. Sept. 3, 9601 U.S. 220 N., Stoneville. Bring seating. Plenty of parking. Special singing nightly. Saturday workshops. Free registration for buses and groups; register prior at btgmif.com. With Bridging the Gap Ministries International Fellowship.
SATURDAY, SEPT. 9
Hot Dog Sale for Missions: 11 a.m.-2 p.m., Moriah United Methodist Church, 3611 Liberty Road, Greensboro. Dine in or take outs available. The church’s September sale will honor first responders, retired or active, with a free meal of two hot dogs, chips and a drink to show gratitude. Come in uniform or show identification.
Mary Gauthier’s Upcoming Career Retrospective Show: Reeves Theater in Elkin. She is touring in support of her recently released album, “Dark Enough to See The Stars,” and her debut book, “Saved By a Song.” kayla@alleyesmedia.com.
SATURDAY, SEPT. 16
Triad Ekklesia: 9-10 a.m., Bethany Fellowship Church, 4704 W. Gate City Blvd., Greensboro. morrowhome@gmail.com.
Gospel Singing: 6:30 p.m., Groometown Baptist Church, 4202 Groometown Road, Greensboro. With Second Chance from Cheraw, S.C. Love offering only. Desserts and beverages for a nominal charge at intermission; benefits missions. Gospel piano with Pat Wade, 6:15 p.m. 336-420-0320.
SATURDAY, OCT. 7
10th Annual Caring By Sharing Free Clothing Giveaway: 10 a.m.-3 p.m., Friendly Avenue Church of Christ, 5101 W. Friendly Ave., Greensboro. Free clothing, in good condition, for all seasons. Shopping is limited to 25 minutes, and no more than two large bags of clothing per family member (maximum eight large bags/family) at beginning of event. cbs@friendlyave.org or 336-292-7649.