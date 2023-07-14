SATURDAY
Triad Ekklesia: 9-10 a.m., Bethany Fellowship Church, 4704 W. Gate City Blvd., Greensboro.
Gospel Singing: 6:30 p.m., Groometown Baptist Church, 4202 Groometown Road, Greensboro. Featured group is Redeemed. Love offering only. Desserts and beverages for a nominal charge at intermission; benefits missions. Gospel piano with Pat Wade, 6:15 p.m. 336-420-0320.
Breakfast Buffet: 7-10 a.m., Hopewell United Methodist Church, 4540 Hopewell Church Road, Trinity. All you can eat. Country ham, sausage, bacon, grits, sausage gravy, pancakes, waffles, stewed apples, homemade biscuits, coffee, orange juice, milk. Also, omelets and hash brown casserole. Adults, $10; children, $5. 336-475-3365.
SUNDAY
Perspectives: 9:45-10:45 a.m., Christ United Methodist Church, 410 N. Holden Road, Greensboro. Offers a new perspective on the Bible. Speaker: Tim Moore, religion in Appalachia. 336-299-1571, Ext. 319.
Annual Women’s Day: 10 a.m., Wells Memorial Church of God,1001 E. Washington St., Greensboro. White attire with corsages, any color of the rainbow. With Rosalind Regina Platt. Speaker: National Church of God in Christ Evangelist ViCurtis E. Little of Greater Deliverance Christian Center COGIC and supervisor of the COGIC Washington, D.C. Department of Women. WOW Choir will sing. www.wellsmemorialcogic.org.
Climate Chaos and the Plagues of God: A Theological Exploration of Climate Change: 10:45 a.m., Peace United Church of Christ, 2714 W. Market St., Greensboro. The Rev. Tom Warren, 931-267-2836.
SUNDAY, JULY 23
Perspectives: 9:45-10:45 a.m., Christ United Methodist Church, 410 N. Holden Road, Greensboro. Offers a new perspective on the Bible. Speaker: The Rev. Katey Galyon, Bible Basics. 336-299-1571, Ext. 319.
WEDNESDAY, JULY 26
Free Food Boxes: 11:30 a.m. until food is gone, Wells Memorial Church of God in Christ, 1001 E. Washington St., Greensboro. 336-272-6564.
SUNDAY, JULY 30
Perspectives: 9:45-10:45 a.m., Christ United Methodist Church, 410 N. Holden Road, Greensboro. Offers a new perspective on the Bible. Speaker: Dean Corey Walker, African American Liberation Theology. 336-299-1571, Ext. 319.
Community Youth Day: 11 a.m., St Paul United Methodist Church, 2400 Dellabrook Road, Winston-Salem. Royal Curtain Drama Guild will lead worship at 11 a.m. Free hot dogs, drinks, bouncy castle, photo booths and more. www.stpaulumcws.org.
SUNDAY, AUG. 6
Revival: 9:15 a.m., Holmes Grove United Methodist Church, 1100 Alamance Church Road, Greensboro. Brunch follows from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. with a gospel concert at 3 p.m. Two more worship services will be held at 7 p.m. Aug. 7-8. 336-272-6302.
Perspectives: 9:45-10:45 a.m., Christ United Methodist Church, 410 N. Holden Road, Greensboro. Offers a new perspective on the Bible. Speaker: Henry Kuo, World Christianity and Us. 336-299-1571, Ext. 319.
SATURDAY, AUG. 12
Hot Dog Sale for Missions: 11 a.m.-2 p.m., Moriah United Methodist Church, 3611 Liberty Road, Greensboro. Dine in or take outs available.
SUNDAY, AUG. 13
Perspectives: 9:45-10:45 a.m., Christ United Methodist Church, 410 N. Holden Road, Greensboro. Offers a new perspective on the Bible. Speaker: Rev. Alice Kunka, The Influence of the Bible on Christian Mystics: A Journey into Divine Revelation. 336-299-1571, Ext. 319.
SATURDAY, AUG. 19
Triad Ekklesia: 9-10 a.m., Bethany Fellowship Church, 4704 W. Gate City Blvd., Greensboro.
SUNDAY, AUG. 20
Perspectives: 9:45-10:45 a.m., Christ United Methodist Church, 410 N. Holden Road, Greensboro. Offers a new perspective on the Bible. 336-299-1571, Ext. 319.
SATURDAY, AUG. 26
Block Party: 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Aug. 26, Tabernacle United Methodist Church, 5721 Methodist Road, Greensboro. Games, food trucks, bounce houses and more. A celebration of the church’s weekday school and play school which is observing its 50th anniversary. A worship service follows on Aug. 27 at 10:30 a.m. with lunch after the service.
SUNDAY, AUG. 27
Perspectives: 9:45-10:45 a.m., Christ United Methodist Church, 410 N. Holden Road, Greensboro. Offers a new perspective on the Bible. Speaker: Warren SanGeorge—The Silent Years. 336-299-1571, Ext. 319.
FRIDAY, SEPT. 1
Powerhouse Camp Meeting: 7 p.m. Sept. 1, 10 a.m. and 7 p.m. Sept. 2, 10:30 a.m. Sept. 3, 9601 U.S. 220 N., Stoneville. Bring seating. Plenty of parking. Special singing nightly. Saturday workshops. Free registration for buses and groups; register prior at btgmif.com. With Bridging the Gap Ministries International Fellowship.