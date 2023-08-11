FRIDAY
Community Dinner: 5-6:30 p.m., Hopewell United Methodist Church, 4540 Hopewell Church Road, Trinity. Baked spaghetti, salad and garlic bread drinks and desserts. 336-475-3365.
SATURDAY
Hot Dog Sale for Missions: 11 a.m.-2 p.m., Moriah United Methodist Church, 3611 Liberty Road, Greensboro. Dine in or take outs available.
Back-To-School Celebration Outreach and Crusade: Aug. 12, LeBauer Park, 208 N. Davie St. Greensboro. Games and giveaways, including food, clothing and hundreds of free backpacks. mail@faithfireworldwide.com.
Fish Fry: 11 a.m.-2 p.m., Collins Grove United Methodist Church, 5210 Collins Grove Road, Greensboro. Fried fish dinner with beverage, $10; fried fish sandwich with beverage, $5. Call 336-314-7434 for pre-orders.
SUNDAY
Perspectives: 9:45-10:45 a.m., Christ United Methodist Church, 410 N. Holden Road, Greensboro. Offers a new perspective on the Bible. Speaker: Rev. Alice Kunka, The Influence of the Bible on Christian Mystics: A Journey into Divine Revelation. 336-299-1571, Ext. 319.
Revival: 9 a.m. morning service with brunch following at 11 a.m. and then a 2:30 p.m. afternoon service, also 7 p.m. Aug. 14-16, New Goshen United Methodist Church, 3300 Randleman Road, Greensboro. 336-274-6751.
WEDNESDAY, AUG. 16
Holy Convocation: 7 p.m. Aug. 16-20, Trinity Holy Tabernacle Church of God, 2225 Smith St., Reidsville. Aug. 16, Pastor Gregory Hopkins, Red Hill Baptist Church; Aug. 17, Pastor Ervin Best, The Kingdom Word Center; Aug. 18, Pastor Dee Glover, New Worship Center of Deliverance; Aug. 19, Pastor Brandon White, The City of Harvest Church; and Aug. 20, Overseer Florine Nicholson-Ortega, Trinity Holy Tabernacle. 336-339-8044.
SATURDAY, AUG. 19
Triad Ekklesia: 9-10 a.m., Bethany Fellowship Church, 4704 W. Gate City Blvd., Greensboro. morrowhome@gmail.com.
Gospel Singing: 6:30 p.m., Groometown Baptist Church, 4202 Groometown Road, Greensboro. With Zac and Gene Barham. Love offering only. Desserts and beverages for a nominal charge at intermission; benefits missions. Gospel piano with Pat Wade, 6:15 p.m. 336-420-0320.
End of Summer Splash Festival: 11 a.m.-2 p.m., Peace United Church of Christ, 2714 W. Market St., Greensboro. Rain date: Aug. 26. Water slides, dunk tank, games, food, face painting, prizes. 336-299-8663.
Free School Supplies and Clothes: 10 a.m.-until everything is gone, Wells Memorial Church of God in Christ, 1001 E. Washington St., Greensboro. Community outreach coordinated by Evangelist Missionary Velma Tanks. 336-272-6564 or www.wellsmemorialcogic.org.
Breakfast Buffet: 7-10 a.m., Hopewell United Methodist Church, 4540 Hopewell Church Road, Trinity. All you can eat. Country ham, sausage, bacon, grits, sausage gravy, pancakes, waffles, stewed apples, homemade biscuits, eggs your way, coffee, orange juice, milk. Also, omelets and hash brown casserole. Adults, $10; children, $5. 336-475-3365.
SUNDAY, AUG. 20
Perspectives: 9:45-10:45 a.m., Christ United Methodist Church, 410 N. Holden Road, Greensboro. Offers a new perspective on the Bible. Also, the church will hold a blended worship service at 10 a.m. instead of the normal 9 a.m. and 11 a.m. services. 336-299-1571, Ext. 319.
WEDNESDAY, AUG. 23
Free Food Boxes: 11:30 a.m.-until food is all gone, Wells Memorial Church of God in Christ, 1001 E. Washington St., Greensboro. 336-272-6564 or www.wellsmemorialcogic.org.
Drive-through Food Distribution Event: 2:30 p.m., St. Mary’s Catholic Church, 812 Duke St., Greensboro. The church is partnering with Out of The Garden’s Fresh Mobile Market. Families with children from birth to age 18 who qualify for SNAP are welcome. Fresh meat, produce and shelf stable items will be provided.
SATURDAY, AUG. 26
Block Party: 10 a.m.-1 p.m., Tabernacle United Methodist Church, 5721 Methodist Road, Greensboro. Games, food trucks, bounce houses and more. A celebration of the church’s weekday school and play school which is observing its 50th anniversary. A worship service follows on Aug. 27 at 10:30 a.m. with lunch after the service.
FaithAction’s Unity Walk and Festival: 10 a.m.-3 p.m., LeBauer Park, 208 N. Davie St., Greensboro. The event will start with a walk around a designated route in downtown, followed by a festival of multinational music, dance and food. Brandon Dockery, brandon@faithaction.org.
SUNDAY, AUG. 27
Perspectives: 9:45-10:45 a.m., Christ United Methodist Church, 410 N. Holden Road, Greensboro. Offers a new perspective on the Bible. Speaker: Warren SanGeorge—The Silent Years. 336-299-1571, Ext. 319.
FRIDAY, SEPT. 1
Powerhouse Camp Meeting: 7 p.m. Sept. 1, 10 a.m. and 7 p.m. Sept. 2, 10:30 a.m. Sept. 3, 9601 U.S. 220 N., Stoneville. Bring seating. Plenty of parking. Special singing nightly. Saturday workshops. Free registration for buses and groups; register prior at btgmif.com. With Bridging the Gap Ministries International Fellowship.