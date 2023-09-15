SATURDAY
Triad Ekklesia: 9-10 a.m., Bethany Fellowship Church, 4704 W. Gate City Blvd., Greensboro. morrowhome@gmail.com.
Gospel Singing: 6:30 p.m., Groometown Baptist Church, 4202 Groometown Road, Greensboro. With Second Chance from Cheraw, S.C. Love offering only. Desserts and beverages for a nominal charge at intermission; benefits missions. Gospel piano with Pat Wade, 6:15 p.m. 336-420-0320.
Breakfast Buffet: 7-10 a.m., Hopewell United Methodist Church, 4540 Hopewell Church Road, Trinity. All you can eat. Country ham, sausage, bacon, grits, sausage gravy, pancakes, waffles, stewed apples, homemade biscuits, coffee, orange juice, milk. Also, omelets and hash brown casserole. Adults, $10; children, $5. 336-475-3365.
St. Barnabas Bazaar: 8 a.m.-4 p.m., St. Barnabas Episcopal Church, 1300 Jefferson Road, Greensboro. Crafts, rummage, baked goods, silent auction. Rain or shine. 336-294-1282.
People are also reading…
Community Fun Day: 11 a.m.-2 p.m., St. Matthews United Methodist Church, 600 E. Florida St., Greensboro. Free hot dogs, bounce house.
SUNDAY
Homecoming Service: 10 a.m., St. Matthews United Methodist Church, 600 E. Florida St., Greensboro. Revival services, 6:45 p.m. Sept. 18-20.
MONDAY, SEPT. 18
Revival: 7 p.m. Sept. 18-20, Union Memorial United Methodist Church, 1012 E. Gate City Blvd., Greensboro. Begins with prayer and praise service at 7 p.m. and the revival service starts at 7:15 p.m. Sept. 18: The Rev. Samuel A. Moore, associate pastor, Christ United Methodist Church, Greensboro; Sept. 19: The Rev. Eric Griffin, pastor, Saint Stephens United Church of Christ, Greensboro. Sept. 20: The Rev. William Frank Wright, pastor, New Zion Baptist Church, Greensboro.
TUESDAY, SEPT. 19
Living the Questions - Saving Jesus: 6 p.m. Tuesdays, begins Sept. 19, Peace United Church of Christ, 2714 W. Market St., Greensboro. Six week DVD-based discussion group taking a fresh look at the radical vision of the historical Jesus who has been kidnapped by the Christian right and ignored by the secular left. Simple meal of soup and bread will be provided. 336-299-8663.
FRIDAY, SEPT. 22
59th Annual Fall Market: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Sept. 22 and 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Sept. 23, Zion Baptist Church, 807 Piedmont St., Reidsville. Crafts, collectibles, artwork, baked goods and more. Proceeds benefit local charities and student scholarships. Thanksgiving lunch available for purchase on Sept. 22; hot dog special on Sept. 23. Bring non-perishable food items.
SATURDAY, SEPT. 23
Finance For After 50 and Medicare: 11 a.m., Holmes Grove Church, 1100 Alamance Church Road, Greensboro. With Holmes Grove United Women in Faith. Speaker: Certified Benefits Specialist Audrey Bennett-Coleman of C&R Benefits Center of Greensboro. Explore the relationship between Social Security, Medicare and taxes and how they work in conjunction with each other. Lunch provided. Register. www.holmesgrovechurch.org/events.
Brunswick Stew: Sale begins at 3 p.m., Tabernacle Methodist Church, 5721 Methodist Road, Greensboro. $8 per quart. 336-674-2941.
SUNDAY, SEPT. 24
Family and Friends Day: 10 a.m., Collins Grove United Methodist Church, 5210 Collins Grove Church Road, Greensboro. Refreshments follow the service.
SUNDAY, OCT. 1
Music for the Soul: 4 p.m., Rehobeth Church Family Life Center, 4475 Rehobeth Church Road, Greensboro. Concert of spirituals and gospel music presented by the Chancel Choir of Rehobeth Church. Dessert buffet. Donations will be received to support the Chancel Choir Music Ministry. 336-292-3360.
SATURDAY, OCT. 7
10th Annual Caring By Sharing Free Clothing Giveaway: 10 a.m.-3 p.m., Friendly Avenue Church of Christ, 5101 W. Friendly Ave., Greensboro. Free clothing, in good condition, for all seasons. Shopping is limited to 25 minutes, and no more than two large bags of clothing per family member (maximum eight large bags/family) at beginning of event. cbs@friendlyave.org or 336-292-7649.
FRIDAY, OCT. 13
Adult Prom: 7 p.m.-midnight, Embassy Suites, 204 Centreport Drive, Greensboro. Semi-formal attire. Celebrating Collins Grove United Methodist Church's 148 years. Music, live DJ, photo booth, buffet meal. RSVP. 336-324-8238 or 336-587-2145.
SATURDAY, OCT. 14
Hot Dog Sale for Missions: 11 a.m.-2 p.m., Moriah United Methodist Church, 3611 Liberty Road, Greensboro. Dine in or take outs available.
Return of the Jazz Café: 4-8 p.m., Collins Grove United Methodist Church, 5210 Collins Grove Church Road, Greensboro. Live jazz music, ice cream truck, fish and more. Prices for ice cream truck are separate. Church is celebrating 148 years. 336-668-0529.
SUNDAY, OCT. 15
Church Anniversary: 3 p.m., Collins Grove United Methodist Church, 5210 Collins Grove Church Road, Greensboro. Praise and worship through song and dance. Celebrating 148 years. RSVP. 336-324-8238.