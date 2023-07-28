SUNDAY
Perspectives: 9:45-10:45 a.m., Christ United Methodist Church, 410 N. Holden Road, Greensboro. Offers a new perspective on the Bible. Speaker: Dean Corey Walker, African American Liberation Theology. 336-299-1571, Ext. 319.
Community Youth Day: 11 a.m., St Paul United Methodist Church, 2400 Dellabrook Road, Winston-Salem. Royal Curtain Drama Guild will lead worship at 11 a.m. Free hot dogs, drinks, bouncy castle, photo booths and more. www.stpaulumcws.org.
TUESDAY, AUG. 1
National Night Out Celebration: 6:30 p.m., Williams Memorial CME Church, 3400 Triangle Lake Road, High Point. Prayer vigil for law enforcement officers, teachers, mothers, fathers, young men and women and the families who have been affected by gun violence. Pray for mental health and healing for victims and perpetrators. Bring lawn chairs and a royal blue balloon for the balloon release at the end of the vigil. www.naacphighpoint.org.
People are also reading…
SATURDAY, AUG. 5
Sports Day Camp: 9 a.m.-1:30 p.m., Lankford Memorial Baptist Church/Northside Baptist Church, 3708 Yanceyville St., Greensboro. For children who have completed kindergarten through sixth-grades. Sports offered: Baseball, football, soccer and cheer. No fees, lunch provided. Each child receives free bag of school supplies. Register at https://forms.gle/qriFDbrgoRXeWbCU9.
SUNDAY, AUG. 6
Revival: 9:15 a.m., Holmes Grove United Methodist Church, 1100 Alamance Church Road, Greensboro. Brunch follows from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. with a gospel concert at 3 p.m. Two more worship services will be held at 7 p.m. Aug. 7-8. 336-272-6302.
Perspectives: 9:45-10:45 a.m., Christ United Methodist Church, 410 N. Holden Road, Greensboro. Offers a new perspective on the Bible. Speaker: Henry Kuo, World Christianity and Us. 336-299-1571, Ext. 319.
SATURDAY, AUG. 12
Hot Dog Sale for Missions: 11 a.m.-2 p.m., Moriah United Methodist Church, 3611 Liberty Road, Greensboro. Dine in or take outs available.
Back-To-School Celebration Outreach and Crusade: Aug. 12, LeBauer Park, 208 N. Davie St. Greensboro. Games and giveaways, including food, clothing and hundreds of free backpacks. mail@faithfireworldwide.com.
Fish Fry: 11 a.m.-2 p.m., Collins Grove United Methodist Church, 5210 Collins Grove Road, Greensboro. Fried fish dinner with beverage, $10; fried fish sandwich with beverage, $5. Call 336-314-7434 for pre-orders.
SUNDAY, AUG. 13
Perspectives: 9:45-10:45 a.m., Christ United Methodist Church, 410 N. Holden Road, Greensboro. Offers a new perspective on the Bible. Speaker: Rev. Alice Kunka, The Influence of the Bible on Christian Mystics: A Journey into Divine Revelation. 336-299-1571, Ext. 319.
Revival: 9 a.m. morning service with brunch following at 11 a.m. and then a 2:30 p.m. afternoon service, also 7 p.m. Aug. 14-16, New Goshen United Methodist Church, 3300 Randleman Road, Greensboro. 336-274-6751.
SATURDAY, AUG. 19
Triad Ekklesia: 9-10 a.m., Bethany Fellowship Church, 4704 W. Gate City Blvd., Greensboro.
Gospel Singing: 6:30 p.m., Groometown Baptist Church, 4202 Groometown Road, Greensboro. With Zac and Gene Barham. Love offering only. Desserts and beverages for a nominal charge at intermission; benefits missions. Gospel piano with Pat Wade, 6:15 p.m. 336-420-0320.
End of Summer Splash Festival: 11 a.m.-2 p.m., Peace United Church of Christ, 2714 W. Market St., Greensboro. Rain date: Aug. 26. Water slides, dunk tank, games, food, face painting, prizes. 336-299-8663.
SUNDAY, AUG. 20
Perspectives: 9:45-10:45 a.m., Christ United Methodist Church, 410 N. Holden Road, Greensboro. Offers a new perspective on the Bible. 336-299-1571, Ext. 319.
SATURDAY, AUG. 26
Block Party: 10 a.m.-1 p.m., Tabernacle United Methodist Church, 5721 Methodist Road, Greensboro. Games, food trucks, bounce houses and more. A celebration of the church’s weekday school and play school which is observing its 50th anniversary. A worship service follows on Aug. 27 at 10:30 a.m. with lunch after the service.
FaithAction’s Unity Walk and Festival: 10 a.m.-3 p.m., LeBauer Park, 208 N. Davie St., Greensboro. The event will start with a walk around a designated route in downtown, followed by a festival of multinational music, dance and food. Brandon Dockery, brandon@faithaction.org.
SUNDAY, AUG. 27
Perspectives: 9:45-10:45 a.m., Christ United Methodist Church, 410 N. Holden Road, Greensboro. Offers a new perspective on the Bible. Speaker: Warren SanGeorge—The Silent Years. 336-299-1571, Ext. 319.
FRIDAY, SEPT. 1
Powerhouse Camp Meeting: 7 p.m. Sept. 1, 10 a.m. and 7 p.m. Sept. 2, 10:30 a.m. Sept. 3, 9601 U.S. 220 N., Stoneville. Bring seating. Plenty of parking. Special singing nightly. Saturday workshops. Free registration for buses and groups; register prior at btgmif.com. With Bridging the Gap Ministries International Fellowship.